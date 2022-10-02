Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

News October 2, 2022

Riders sign American RB B.J. Emmons

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

REGINA –The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Sunday that the team has signed American running back B.J. Emmons.

RELATED
» Playoff Scenarios: Roughriders playoff hopes go through East
» Buy Tickets: Saskatchewan at Hamilton

Emmons was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2021, however the running back would join the Las Vegas Raiders for their training camp and the preseason games. Throughout the 2021 season Emmons spent time on the practice rosters of the Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars and later signed with the Houston Texans.

Collegiately, Emmons played two seasons at Florida Atlantic University from 2020 to 2021. He carried the ball 88 times while rushing for 353 yards and seven touchdowns over nine games.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!