Riders sign American RB B.J. Emmons

REGINA –The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Sunday that the team has signed American running back B.J. Emmons.

Emmons was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2021, however the running back would join the Las Vegas Raiders for their training camp and the preseason games. Throughout the 2021 season Emmons spent time on the practice rosters of the Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars and later signed with the Houston Texans.

Collegiately, Emmons played two seasons at Florida Atlantic University from 2020 to 2021. He carried the ball 88 times while rushing for 353 yards and seven touchdowns over nine games.