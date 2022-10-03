Follow CFL

News October 3, 2022

Report: Elks’ Lawler has season-ending surgery

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

TORONTO — It appears that Kenny Lawler‘s highlight-laden season is over.

According to Global Edmonton’s Dave Campbell, the Elks’ star receiver had season-ending surgery on his shoulder.

Lawler, 28, led the league in receiving in 2021 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, with 1,014 yards in 13 games. He signed as a free agent with the Elks in the off-season and while his new team struggled on the field, he was as productive as ever. Through 12 games in Green and Gold, Lawler posted 58 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns.

Lawler hurt his shoulder after making an incredible catch on Saturday as part of the Elks’ 25-18 loss to the Montreal Alouettes. He left the field and went straight to the team’s locker room for attention.

Lawler is currently eighth in the league in receiving yards, after spending time on the team’s six-game injured list with an ankle issue. Saturday’s game had marked his return to action.

