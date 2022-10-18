Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 20 picks

TORONTO — We’ve entered into a fascinating part of the season. Thanks to some inspired late-season play by teams like Hamilton and Ottawa, the playoff race is shaping up to go down to the wire.

Saskatchewan is part of that intriguing mix, as those three clubs battle it out for the third and final playoff spot in the East Division. One of Toronto and Montreal will lay claim to the top seed in the East this week or next and Calgary and BC are still fighting to host the Western Semi-Final.

The playoff picture wouldn’t be as muddied as it is right now (muddied in the good, fun, entertaining sense) without the efforts of the Tiger-Cats in Week 19. They went into McMahon Stadium and picked up their first win there since 2005; a span that stretched 15 games. This week, the Riders and Elks, like the Ticats last week, were only picked by one writer. Can they find similar success to further complicate the conclusion to the regular season? We’ll start to find out on Friday.

OTT at HAM

The Ticats are (finally) playing their best football of the season and are hosting a REDBLACKS team that just might be able to say the same. A Hamilton win would inch them even closer to that third spot in the East Division and a trip to the playoffs, while Ottawa is in win-or-else mode. The hunger/desparation should be palpable at Tim Hortons Field on Friday and there’s a clear favourite in this one whether you’re looking at the writers or the fans making the picks.

PICK

Writers: 100% Hamilton

Fans: 88% Hamilton

BC at EDM

The Lions are trying to lock up homefield in the Western Semi-Final, while the Elks have one last shot at trying to end their at-home losing streak. The Lions won’t hold much back on Friday, after holding off a resting Winnipeg squad and now shifting their focus to an Edmonton team that will be without quarterback Taylor Cornelius. In the eyes of the one writer and the one in 10 fans that are picking the Elks, consider this: Tre Ford led the Elks to their first win of the season. Could he do it again? Also, the Elks have been close — unbelievably close — to putting that streak to bed their last two games. Maybe Week 20 is where the streak ends.

PICK

Writers: 83% BC

Fans: 90% BC

TOR at MTL

While each game carries playoff implications this week, the Argos visiting the Als feels like the main event. The teams meet to finally settle who will claim the top seed in the East Division and gets to play one game for a shot at going to the 109th Grey Cup. If you’re looking for an edge on records, try something else. The Argos are 5-3 at home and on the road this year; the Als are 4-4 at home and on the road, as they’ve gone 6-2 to undo their 2-6 start to the year. The Argos eked out a 20-19 win over the Als back in Week 2, when David Cote missed a would-be game winning field goal. but that feels like a lifetime or two ago now, doesn’t it? The fans and writers lean Toronto on this one, but it feels like it could go either way.

PICK

Writers: 66% Toronto

Fans: 64% Toronto

CGY at SSK

Week 20 comes to an end with a high-pressure situation on the prairies. The Stamps need a win to fight for homefield advantage in the playoffs and the Riders need a win to keep their crossover hopes alive. The Stamps have been consistently good this year, though last week’s at-home loss to the Ticats makes you wonder if the Riders could end their weeks-long slide and give themselves some playoff hope. The fans and writers agree on this one, though, thinking that the Stamps are the more likely team to find their way first.

PICK

Writers: 83% Calgary

Fans: 75% Calgary