Weekly Predictor: Taking the BC Lions

The final two weeks of the season are loaded with home-and-home, back-to-back sets with Ottawa going against Hamilton, Saskatchewan battling Calgary, and Toronto facing Montreal.

And all of these three have something on the line with Ottawa, Hamilton and Saskatchewan fighting for the final playoff spot in the East, Calgary chasing down BC for second in the West Division, and of course the Argonauts and Alouettes in a fight for top spot in the East Division.

Here’s hoping some of these battles go all the way to the last week of the season but there is a chance everything is wrapped up by the end of the weekend.

However it shakes out, it should be an intense week of football and after arguably the best week of CFL football with last week’s set of games, we’ll see if this week can live up to that standard.

Ottawa at Hamilton

Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Over the last four games the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have brought down the Bombers, challenged the Alouettes, ran through the Riders and shocked the Stampeders.

Yes, the Tiger-Cats are playing their best football of the year at the right time and sometimes those are the most dangerous teams no matter if they’re a 13-win team or a six-win team. Dane Evans showed again he can win in crunch time, though a lot of credit has to go to Tim White for bringing down one of the catches of the year in the final drive against Calgary.

If Hamilton starts getting healthy along the defensive line, they could be even more dangerous.

Ottawa, meanwhile, looks a lot more dangerous with the way they almost swept the home-and-home against Montreal. Nick Arbuckle is doing a much better job protecting the football. Bob Dyce clearly has the team re-focused and while making the playoffs is extremely unlikely, you can tell the team hasn’t stopped believing.

However, I think the dream ends this week for the REDBLACKS.

PICK: HAMILTON (50 confidence bonus)

BC at Edmonton

Friday, 9:45 p.m. ET

First up, we’re all hoping Taylor Cornelius has a quick recovery from the spleen injury he suffered in the loss to Toronto. Cornelius and the Elks will likely turn back to Tre Ford this week, and maybe Kai Locksley or Mike Beaudry get a few snaps. What do the Elks really have to lose in their season finale?

Sometimes a team like the Elks can be the most dangerous because there is no pressure other than going out and trying to end the 1,100 day losing streak at home. I picked the Elks last week for the upset against Toronto and almost got it right, but the Elks once again make a bad mistake or can’t make a stop when they need to.

It’ll be a hectic off-season in Edmonton for Chris Jones to further mold the roster the way he wants but for the players on the field, it’ll be their last chance to make a good last impression.

The Lions have indeed found a bit of a stride with Vernon Adams Jr. at quarterback, with a 3-2 record since Adams took over.

BC has the chance to lock up second spot in the division and a home playoff game for the first time in six years. The issue with the Lions is the banged up receiving corps as it’s starting to get thin for the weapons Adams can use, but James Butler looks ready to take on the load that could come with running the ball in the off-season.

And, wouldn’t you know it, the Elks are the worst team in the league stopping the run.

PICK: BC (90 confidence bonus)

Toronto at Montreal

Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

I will be honest when I say, I don’t have a great feel on either of these teams. Both Trevor Harris and McLeod Bethel-Thompson can look like world beaters one drive and then go on skids for stretches at a time.

What I do know is William Stanback is getting healthier and I can’t believe we haven’t seen more of him in the two games since his return. Walter Fletcher is out there making some big plays for the Alouettes but I’d love to see them out there at the same time. I’ve always wondered why some teams have two exceptional running backs and don’t roll them out together.

The Argonauts stayed the course in Edmonton and were able to fight through their struggles to come out on top.

The thing I like best about the Argos as the playoff near is their defence. They have playmakers and hard hitters and they are the only team in the league that has intercepted more passes on defence than touchdowns given up.

They will be a tough team to beat because of that defence, although, they need a lot more consistency on offence. A.J. Ouellette had his best day running the ball for the Argos this season, but they don’t commit enough to the run, which is likely why teams can sit back and make things tough for Bethel-Thompson in the passing game.

I’m flipping the coin on this one but with my head saying toss up, my gut says Alouettes win a big one at home keeping a first place finish alive for the season finale.

PICK: MONTREAL (0 confidence bonus)

Calgary at Saskatchewan

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

The Riders know they have to win at least one, if not both games against the Stampeders to have a chance at the playoffs. But they better start playing with that urgency.

The last time we saw the Roughriders, we saw them run over by a much more urgent and intense team in Hamilton with Wes Hills having a huge game.

Now, if my other picks turn out to be right going into this game, Calgary won’t have anything to play for so it will be interesting to see how Dave Dickenson handles the roster during the game. The depth chart will have to be submitted before the Lions game so it’s not like they can sit a bunch of starters this week.

Saskatchewan is hoping to have a few key guys back like running back Jamal Morrow, receiver Duke Williams and defensive tackle Anthony Lanier II. All would be a big boost for the Riders as the run game and the pass rush were clearly lacking in the last few weeks.

Calgary is one of the best teams in the league, but with some injuries on the offensive line, they’re trying to figure some things out there. I also wonder, despite not having much to play for, do they still have that bitter taste in their mouths of the Riders ending their season last year? It was a heated and emotional conclusion to the season.

It’s likely a meaningless game for the Stamps and very meaningful home game for the Riders. I know I’ve told myself not to pick the Riders any more… but… they’ve pulled me back in.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN (0 confidence bonus)

Now, if BC somehow loses to Edmonton…

PICK: CALGARY (100 confidence bonus)

Can I do that????