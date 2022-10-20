Grey Expectations: Clear eyes, full hearts…

Choosing a pivot will be an intriguing exercise in Week 20 of Grey Expectations. Already, CFL Fantasy users will be without Taylor Cornelius ($10,311) and we have a pivot regime change in Saskatchewan, where Mason Fine ($7,000) was confirmed on Wednesday as the starter over Cody Fajardo ($10,370) when the Roughriders go into a must-win game against Calgary on Saturday.

The best advice for building a fantasy roster this weekend? Use running back as an anchor while playing the trends at receiver. As for quarterback? Well, let your heart (and these rankings) be your guide.

Quarterbacks

1. Jake Maier, Calgary ($9,187 salary): He’s thrown just three majors in the past three games but should have favorite target Malik Henry ($9,394) back in time to take deep shots against a Roughriders pass defence that’s allowed a league-high 29 completions of better than 30 yards while also yielding 25 passing majors. If Edmonton defeats BC on Friday, second place in the West is still in play, which would raise the level of big play intensity if the Stamps still have a chance to leapfrog the Lions.

2. Vernon Adams Jr., BC ($7,858): Adams attempted only 22 passes in last week’s win over the Stampeders and it’s not likely he’ll need to throw 30-plus against the Elks on Friday. However, Adams is ranked here because we’re looking for quality similar to what he provided in Week 17 when he amassed 24.1 fantasy points on 22 attempts and three carries. Edmonton allows nearly 10 yards per pass attempt, making them very vulnerable to being lit up by Adams and his receiving corps.

3. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Toronto ($8,824): The Week 17 slip up against Calgary was, in hindsight, just that as Bethel-Thompson has scored double-digit fantasy points in six of his last seven starts. This might be a week where the normally short to intermediate passing game of Double Blue becomes more aggressive, considering the Alouettes have allowed 28 completions of more than 30 yards. Yardage shouldn’t be an issue for the league leader (4,491), but the Als have allowed a league-low 16 passing majors, so anything beyond one is a bonus for Bethel-Thompson.

4. Trevor Harris, Montreal ($8,650): Harris has scored double-digit fantasy points in five of his last six starts, with three of those at least 17.5 FP. Toronto has the best opponents’ pass efficiency mark (81.1) in the league, but the emergence of rookie Tyson Philpot ($3,960) is the X-factor that will keep Harris steady and productive.

5. Dane Evans, Hamilton ($8,454): Take away the five TD passes he threw against Winnipeg in Week 15 and Evans has thrown either one major or failed to do so in seven straight games. He did have one of his better games this season against the REDBLACKS in Week 6, which was one of three times Evans eclipsed the 20 fantasy point barrier.

6. Mason Fine, Saskatchewan ($7,000): Fine mustered 12.4 fantasy points in his Week 11 start against BC. Whether he can exceed that will likely determine if the Roughriders will still have playoff life come Sunday morning. He does have good mobility and if Jamal Morrow ($8,639) is indeed atop the depth chart, it will go a long way toward both Fine and his fantasy users being successful.

And Then There’s….

Nick Arbuckle, Ottawa ($7,020)

Tre Ford, Edmonton ($7,000)

Caleb Evans, Ottawa ($5,343)

Dominique Davis, Montreal ($4,833)

Chad Kelly, Toronto ($5,000)

Antonio Pipkin, BC ($5,353)

Tommy Stevens, Calgary ($5,073)

Running Backs

1. James Butler, BC ($9,399): He’s a fantasy anchor as he takes on an Edmonton defence ranked last in rushing yards allowed per game and has also given up a league-high 29 rushing majors. Butler is just 87 yards from 1,000 and has put up at least 83 rushing yards in four of his last five. So, yeah, that’s why he’s atop the list.

2. Ka’Deem Carey, Calgary ($9,029): Carey missed Tuesday’s practice with an illness but is likely to be in the lineup as usual. Since receiving just three touches in Week 2, Carey has had double-digit touches in each game. Carey has rushed for at least 61 yards in each game since Week 2, so fantasy users can rest assured he’s going to be a huge part of the Calgary offence.

3. Kevin Brown, Edmonton ($6,784): The rookie sensation cracked the 100-yard mark for the second time in six games and even though he’s facing a tough BC run defence, Brown has shown he will produce regardless of who’s in front of him. He and Tre Ford should offer some intriguing moments as Brown concludes an impressive debut campaign. Had he played a full 18-game schedule, Brown’s pace would have landed him 1,398 rushing yards; something to consider for 2023.

4. A.J. Ouellette, Toronto ($6,401): Quietly, Ouellette has emerged as a reliable RB2 for fantasy users. He comes off a season-best 91 yards in last week’s thriller at Edmonton that included him scoring the game-winning touchdown. He’s sneaky good when the Argos target him in the passing game as Ouellette has an exceptional 9.1 yards per catch when coming out of the backfield.

5. William Stanback, Montreal ($6,180): Oddly enough, Stanback has not been targeted in the two games since his return as Walter Fletcher ($5,714) has become the Alouettes’ back of choice in passing situations. Still, Stanback did score last week and there’s always the chance he resumes his role of being the lead back. If the latter happens, watch out.

6. Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan ($8,639): Having him practicing with the starters is very encouraging, but we will take some caution when considering how much the Riders will ease him back into the offence. Obviously, we know what Morrow is capable of providing but his appearance atop the depth chart is no guarantee.

And Then There’s…

Wes Hills, Hamilton ($5,925)

Jackson Bennett, Ottawa ($2,500)

Peyton Logan, Calgary ($4,826): Did not practice on Tuesday. Keep an eye on his status.

Walter Fletcher, Montreal ($5,714)

Sean Thomas Erlington, Hamilton ($2,500)

Jeshrun Antwi, Montreal ($3,194)

Javon Leake, Toronto ($3,500)

William Langlais, Calgary ($2,500)

Receivers

1. Tim White, Hamilton ($10,336): White’s late heroics in last week’s win over Calgary saved what would have been a dud of an effort, but duds are few and far in between with the potential CFL All-Star, who has scored at least 16.5 fantasy points in six of his last eight games. White put up 19 fantasy points on Ottawa in Week 6 and gets another shot at the REDBLACKS secondary in a must-win game on Friday.

2. Justin Hardy, Ottawa ($4,825): Who couldn’t use a receiver that has scored a combined 37.9 FP in his last two games? Even if the REDBLACKS get Jaelon Acklin ($7,329) back into the lineup, the offence has become centered around how often Hardy gets his hands on the ball. If you’re looking for a potential 2023 breakout star, Hardy is a strong candidate.

3. Eugene Lewis, Montreal ($10,206): OK, he can’t score a touchdown every week. He will, however, deliver much more than the 9.5 fantasy points he scored in Week 19, his lowest total since Week 10. If the past is any indication, then Lewis is in line for a huge week considering he tagged the Argos for 19 fantasy points when the teams last met in Week 2.

4. Dominique Rhymes, BC ($8,879): The Lions didn’t throw much last week but Rhymes did lead with eight targets. Rhymes has hit 30 fantasy points twice this season, including once against the Elks when he racked up a season-high 36.1 FP in Week 9. Don’t add him with expectations of reaching that mark. However, there’s no reason to think Rhymes can’t deliver the usual 16-19 FP he has done over much of 2022.

5. Reggie Begelton, Calgary ($7,935): Over the past two games, Begelton has totaled 28.4 fantasy points, numbers that could go higher if the Stampeders are without Malik Henry. He’s due for some big plays as Begelton has gone without a reception of more than 20 yards in six of his last seven.

6. Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Toronto ($8,320): Man, the consistency has been there in the second half of the season. Gittens has at least four receptions in seven of his last nine games and has scored three of his four receiving majors in that span. The Argos pride themselves on the ability to spread the ball around, but when Bethel-Thompson needs a critical play, he’s usually looking in the direction of Gittens. You should, too.

7. Derel Walker, Edmonton ($5,891): He had a good rapport with Tre Ford when the rookie was in the lineup earlier in the season and should be able to continue it in the Elks’ season finale. We’ve seen the Walker we’ve been accustomed to over the past five games as he’s hit the 100-yard mark three times. Here’s hoping we haven’t seen the last of Walker in Edmonton past Friday night.

8. Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan ($7,003): After going seven straight games with fewer than 10 fantasy points, Schaffer-Baker has scored 35.6 FP in his last two games, serving as a reminder of just how good he can be whenever a pivot puts the ball in his hands on a consistent basis. Regardless of who joins him in the lineup on Saturday, Schaffer-Baker will be a vital part of whether the Riders still have playoff hopes come Sunday morning.

9. Malik Henry, Calgary ($9,394): We’re being a bit guarded on whether Henry is available this week as he’d be ranked higher if he was guaranteed to be in the lineup. That said, a healthy Henry means the Stampeders’ passing game gets its big play edge back at just the right time.

10. Tyson Philpot, Montreal ($3,690): Step up to the plate, young man. Philpot showed he’s ready for bigger things after catching seven of his 10 targets in last week’s win over Ottawa. The star turn may arrive sooner than later, so hop aboard while he’s still a value play.

11. Jalen Philpot, Calgary ($3,397): There will be fantasy users in search of twin magic this weekend. Jalen Philpot put up 178 all-purpose yards in Week 19 and could be in position for more production if Peyton Logan’s injury means Philpot becomes the primary return specialist.

12. Keon Hatcher, BC ($5,945): Three is a magic number. Yes, it is for Hatcher, who has caught exactly three passes in each of his last six games. He’s made the most of it, having scored double digit fantasy points three times in that span.

And Then There’s…

Steven Dunbar Jr., Hamilton ($7,011)

DaVaris Daniels, Toronto ($7,115)

Jaelon Acklin, Ottawa ($7,329)

Dillon Mitchell, Edmonton ($6,526)

Markeith Ambles, Toronto ($6,098)

Kyran Moore, Saskatchewan ($7,313)

Ryan Davis, Ottawa ($5,914)

Shaq Evans, Saskatchewan ($4,957)

Terry Williams, BC ($3,708)

Tevaun Smith, Ottawa ($4,932)

Cam Phillips, Toronto ($4,005)

Shawn Bane Jr., Calgary ($3,281): He’s a solid sleeper if Malik Henry is a no-go.

Mario Alford, Saskatchewan ($3,587)

Luther Hakunavanhu, Calgary ($3,483)

Jake Wieneke, Montreal ($4,070)

Anthony Johnson, Hamilton ($2,500)

Alexander Hollins, BC ($2,500)

Christian Saulsberry, Edmonton ($2,500)

Kai Locksley, Edmonton ($2,656)

Jevon Cottoy, BC $3,615)

Emmanuel Arceneaux, Edmonton ($4,077)

Defences

1. Calgary ($5,188)

2. BC ($4,051)

3. Toronto ($4,493)

4. Ottawa ($3,824)

5. Hamilton ($3,200)

6. Saskatchewan ($3,200)

7. Montreal ($3,969)

8. Edmonton ($3,200)

Stacktastic Voyage

Montreal: Eugene Lewis (10,206), William Stanback ($6,180), Tyson Philpot ($3,690). If you’re of the belief this is the week Stanback gets more touches, then you want in on this $20,076 stack with serious upside.

Edmonton: Tre Ford ($7,000), Kevin Brown ($6,784), Derel Walker ($5,891). Oh, this has the makings of a fun stack, especially if Ford can avoid turnovers and generates rushing yards. At $19,675, this is an affordable — yet risky — stack.

Saskatchewan: Jamal Morrow ($8,639), Kian Schaffer-Baker ($7,003), Mario Alford ($3,587). Alford is seventh in all-purpose yards and if Morrow is ready to return to the starting lineup, this is an intriguing $19,229 play.

Calgary: Jake Maier ($9,187), Reggie Begelton ($7,935), Shawn Bane ($3,281). Assuming that Henry is out, Bane is an interesting play who does have a 100-yard game to his credit this season. Attacking Saskatchewan deep will pay off, which means this $20,403 stack has potential if Bane is atop the depth chart.