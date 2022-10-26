Talk of the Town: 2022 team award winners announced

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced six team award winners from each CFL club who will advance to the next stage of voting in the lead up to the 2022 CFL Awards.

The winners were selected by their respective CFL city’s voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC), as well as their team’s head coach.

Voters were tasked with selecting players whose on-field performances best represent the team’s Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Rookie, and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

The East and West Division finalists for the 2022 CFL Awards will be announced on Thursday, November 3.

The CFL ON TSN’s Kate Beirness returns to host the 2022 CFL Awards Thursday, November 17 at Conexus Arts Centre in Regina. Tickets can be purchased for CFL Awards here.

Beginning at 6 p.m. local, the evening is one of the flagship events in the lead-up to the country’s largest single-day sporting event – the Grey Cup. The 2022 Grey Cup Festival opens on Tuesday, November 15 in Saskatoon before moving to Regina from Wednesday to Saturday. For more information surrounding the CFL Awards and additional events, including dates, venues, purchasing details and more, please visit GreyCupFestival.ca.

The 109th Grey Cup will be played in Regina at Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, November 20 with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. local/6 p.m. ET. The sold-out contest will be broadcast across the nation on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL.

2022 TEAM AWARD WINNERS

​* Denotes a unanimous decision

BC LIONS

EDMONTON ELKS

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

MONTREAL ALOUETTES