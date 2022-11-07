Steinberg’s MMQB: The rep grows bigger

Much was made of Nathan Rourke’s injury status as he was leading the BC Lions to a 30-16 win over Calgary in Sunday’s Western Semi-Final.

We knew he wasn’t playing at 100 per cent, but was he playing at 80 per cent? Seventy-five? In the end, it didn’t matter. What Rourke was against the Stampeders was a winner. As a result, the Lions are headed to the Western Final for the first time since 2016.

There were certainly instances Sunday where Rourke showed he was labouring. In his first full outing since week 11 and first complete game since surgery to repair a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot, Rourke battled through and finished with 321 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sunday’s outing from Rourke reminded us all that BC is a different team with him at quarterback. We’re talking about a generational talent here and the Lions are electric with him under centre. Now he gets another week of healing ahead of this week’s Western Final in Winnipeg.

2022 CFL PLAYOFFS

» 109th Grey Cup Divisional clashes set

» Rourke on Lions’ win: ‘It wasn’t pretty but we got it done’

» Als down Ticats to advance to Eastern Final

» Recap: Lions defeat Stampeders to move on to Western Final

“I think it’s going to be good to have another week,” Rourke said post-game on Sunday. “Hopefully we’re practising outside when it’s a little bit colder here in BC and we can kind of get used to the elements a little bit. It’s going to be cold, it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be a hostile environment, there’s all those things, so we’ve got to be ready for that kind of stuff.

“For me healing is just going to be part of that process, but I look forward to it.”

This weekend’s game against the Bombers serves as a shot at redemption of sorts for Rourke. His most “normal” outing of 2022 came in Week 5 against Winnipeg on a night where Rourke and the previously unbeaten Lions were humbled 43-22. The task ahead of Rourke is to derail a juggernaut in the Blue Bombers that hasn’t slowed down since their roll started in October 2019.

I wouldn’t put it past him, whether he’s 100 per cent or not.

A point to prove?

There was a point in 2021 where some believed that Trevor Harris’ time as a starting CFL quarterback had run out. In the midst of a nightmare season with Edmonton, Harris looked far removed from the 5,000-yard quarterback that led Ottawa to the Grey Cup in 2018. That guy was back this season, though, and was at his very best in Montreal’s 28-17 win over Hamilton in Sunday’s Eastern Semi-Final.

But 2022 didn’t start anywhere near as positive for Harris. It surprised many, including former teammate Vernon Adams Jr., when the Alouettes re-signed Harris in February. Acquired from the Elks late in the prior season, it felt like Harris’ time in Montreal was going to be short-lived. It turns out the decision to bring him back was the right one.

Beginning the year behind Adams on the depth chart, the Als gave the ball to Harris early on and he hasn’t looked back. This new opportunity, and the incredibly talented group of receivers surrounding him, seemed to breathe new life into Harris. After a solid regular season, he took it to another level Sunday against Hamilton.

Harris’s stat line of 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception doesn’t paint the whole picture. In reality, his first quarter set the tone for the entire game. Harris threw one incomplete pass the entire frame and guided Montreal on two touchdown drives en route to a 14-3 lead. The Alouettes never trailed, never looked back, and Harris was a huge reason why.

I don’t know if Harris felt like he had anything to prove this season or not. If that was the case, however, Harris got the point across Sunday loud and clear.

The last ride?

When Bo Levi Mitchell entered Sunday’s loss to the Lions with less than 12 minutes remaining, Calgary had slim chances of coming back to tie and/or win. As such, my first thought upon seeing Mitchell take the field was all about getting (likely) one last look at him in red and white. The future hall of famer will almost certainly be wearing different colours next season and was talking as such following the game.

“It’s been amazing,” Mitchell said when asked about possibly having played his last game with the Stampeders. “It’s been an amazing ride, an amazing career. I just appreciate everyone who’s given me the opportunity. Starting with Huf (John Hufnagel), Dave (Dickenson), those guys have stayed loyal to me for a very long time.”

Mitchell replaced starter Jake Maier in the fourth quarter after the latter struggled to get Calgary’s offence in gear most of the afternoon. In his first CFL playoff start, Maier completed just 12 passes for 138 yards. Ever the professional, though, Mitchell made sure to go out of his way to elevate his teammate.

“I told him, ‘Keep your head high, stay confident,’” Mitchell said. “He did a lot of special things this year. Jake’s going to be a hell of a quarterback in this league for a very long time. He’s a guy you want in your locker room, a guy you want leading a football team. You’ve got to remember the guy has played in maybe 12 games. He’s going to get better and better the more he plays, which is scary because he’s already pretty damn good.”