News November 14, 2022

Report: Ticats trade for rights to QB Bo Levi Mitchell

The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have traded for the rights to quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, according to a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor. Mitchell is set to become a free agent in February.

Mitchell began the 2022 season as the starting quarterback for the Stampeders but was put into the backup role behind Jake Maier after Week 11’s contest against the Toronto Argonauts. In relief of Maier in the Western Semi-Final, Mitchell completed eight of his 11 passes for 147 yards

Mitchell has played his entire CFL career with the Stampeders, joining the team in 2012. He’s won two Grey Cups with the franchise, in 2014 and in 2018, and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2016 and 2018.

The 32-year-old pivot tallied 2,010 yards to go along with nine touchdowns and six interceptions this season for the Stampeders.

The Tiger-Cats used both Dane Evans and Matthew Shiltz in their Eastern Semi-Final loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

