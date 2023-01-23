Lions sign National WR Jacob Scarfone to extension

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions locked up another offensive piece to their puzzle on Monday, signing National wide receiver Jacob Scarfone to an extension. Scarfone was eligible to become a free agent on February 14.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Nathan Rourke to sign with NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars

“We are excited to have (Scarfone) back for another year,” said Lions co-general manager and head coach Rick Campbell. “Number one, he is a big contributor on offence and special teams. As an added bonus, he will also be active in the club’s community initiatives as he has made Vancouver his year-round home.”

The 28-year-old native of London, Ontario enjoyed his best statistical year in 2022, hauling in ten receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown in 17 regular season games.

Scarfone originally joined the Lions as a free agent ahead of 2021 and would suit up in all 14 regular season contests that year while recording six receptions for 85 yards and an overtime touchdown.

A sixth-round selection of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2017, Scarfone would then return to Guelph for his final year of eligibility before landing with the Ottawa REDBLACKS from 2018 to 2019, suiting up in 11 games.

In 29 total games with Guelph (2013 to 2017), Scarfone recorded 109 receptions for 1,789 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also lead the Gryphons in receiving in 2015 with 57 receptions for 940 yards and 10 touchdowns. Scarfone was named a U Sports Second Team All-Canadian in 2017 after missing the entire previous season with an injury.