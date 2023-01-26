Riders keep DB Jeremy Clark in Green through 2023

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Jeremy Clark to a one-year contract extension.

Clark (six-foot-three, 220 pounds) returns to the Green and White after a breakout 2022 season that saw him start a career-high 17 regular season games. He recorded 30 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, one forced fumble, three pass knockdowns, and one tackle for loss. Clark saw action in five games in 2021 for the Riders, logging 10 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. He also played in both playoff games, making three tackles.

In 2020, Clark played five games with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons registering 10 tackles including two tackles for a loss, one interception and three pass knockdowns. Prior to playing in the XFL, Clark was a sixth-round draft pick (197th overall) for the New York Jets, where he spent time on both the active roster and practice roster in 2018 and 2019 and played in two games.

The 26-year-old Kentucky native played five collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan, where he made 49 tackles, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions over 36 games.