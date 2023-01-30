REDBLACKS bring OL Drew Desjarlais back to CFL

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed former CFL West Division All-Star and two-time Grey Cup Champion offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to a two-year contract.

“I am extremely excited to join the Ottawa REDBLACKS and to start playing at TD Place in front of the dedicated fans,” said Desjarlais.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside a great group of teammates, and after speaking with (head) coach (Bob) Dyce, (general manager) Shawn Burke, (offensive line) coach (Paul) Charbonneau and (offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Khari) Jones, it was clear that there is a great plan for this team and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Desjarlais, 25, returns to the CFL for the first time since the 108th Grey Cup, after spending time with the NFL’s New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints during the 2022 season. The Belle River, Ont. product helped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to Grey Cup championships in both the 2019 and 2021 seasons. Desjarlais started in all but eight games during his rookie season and every game of his second.

Drafted fourth overall by the Blue Bombers out of Windsor in 2019, Desjarlais was named a CFL West All-Star in 2021.

“We believe in building our team in the trenches and bringing in Drew Desjarlais underscores that philosophy,” said Burke.

“Drew is an All-Star calibre guard who will add skill, strength and youth to our offensive line. We thank Drew for his belief in our program and we’re excited that he’s chosen to make Ottawa home.”