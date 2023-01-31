Money Hunted: REDBLACKS extend star DB

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have extended American defensive back Money Hunter with a one-year contract. He was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Lorenzo Mauldin IV: ‘I’m not just a one-hit wonder’

Hunter, 27, was limited to 12 games in his first season with the REDBLACKS, but made the most of his time on the field. The Prosper, TX native recorded 38 tackles and a career high four interceptions, including two against the BC Lions in Week 4.

This was Hunter’s fourth CFL season, first signing with Edmonton on Feb. 6, 2018 and spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons there. The product of Arkansas State moved on to the Montreal Alouettes for the 2021 campaign, earning East Division All-Star honours. He joined the REDBLACKS via free agency on Feb. 9, 2022.