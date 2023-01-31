Follow CFL

2023 Free Agency January 31, 2023

Money Hunted: REDBLACKS extend star DB

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have extended American defensive back Money Hunter with a one-year contract. He was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

Hunter, seen here throwing the ball in warmups, had a career-best four interceptions in 2022 (Jason Halstead/CFL.ca)

Hunter, 27, was limited to 12 games in his first season with the REDBLACKS, but made the most of his time on the field. The Prosper, TX native recorded 38 tackles and a career high four interceptions, including two against the BC Lions in Week 4.

This was Hunter’s fourth CFL season, first signing with Edmonton on Feb. 6, 2018 and spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons there. The product of Arkansas State moved on to the Montreal Alouettes for the 2021 campaign, earning East Division All-Star honours. He joined the REDBLACKS via free agency on Feb. 9, 2022.

