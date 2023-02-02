REDBLACKS sign Tevaun Smith to one-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National receiver Tevaun Smith to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday. Smith was set to become a free agent on February 14.

Smith, 30, battled through injury in 2022, appearing in eight games. The Toronto, Ont. native hauled in 14 passes for 142 yards, 32 YAC yards, and a pair of touchdowns.

Drafted eighth overall by Edmonton in 2016, Smith spent time with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars before making the jump to the CFL in 2019. After racking up 956 receiving yards and six touchdowns through 2019 and 2021, Smith was released by the Elks and signed with the REDBLACKS on May 21, 2022.