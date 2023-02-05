Maximum Carney: Ticats extend d-lineman

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have extended American defensive end Malik Carney.

Carney, 27, suited up in 17 games and started six for the Ticats in 2022, registering 26 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, a team-leading (tie) seven sacks, a pass knockdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Carney, whose nickname is ‘Scoop’ had a 22-yard fumble return touchdown on Sept. 17 against Winnipeg. The six-foot-three, 245-pound native of Alexandria, VA has played 21 games over two seasons with the Ticats (2021-2022), registering 34 total tackles, eight quarterback sacks, one pass knockdown, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Carney previously spent time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos (2019-2020), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Detroit Lions (2019). The University of North Carolina product played 36 games over four seasons with the Tar Heels (2015-2018), registering 176 total tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback sacks, four pass knockdowns, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries — one of which was returned for a touchdown.