Elks add receiver Sammie Coates Jr.

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks added to their receiving arsenal on Wednesday, signing American wide receiver Sammie Coates Jr.

A veteran of four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-2016), Cleveland Browns (2017) and Houston Texans (2018), Coates made 29 catches for 528 yards with two touchdowns in 44 career games.

Coates was selected by the Steelers in the third round (87th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, following three seasons of NCAA Division 1 football at Auburn, where he made 82 receptions for 1,757 yards with 13 touchdowns over his collegiate career.

The 29-year-old native of Leroy, AL most recently spent time on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ roster. He played four games for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, totaling six receptions for 61 yards. ​