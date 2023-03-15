Bombers add five, including QB Billy Hall

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added five players to their roster. American quarterback Billy Hall, American defensive tackle O’Bryan Goodson, American receivers Manasseh Bailey and Tre Turner and National defensive back Jordan Veltri have all signed with the team.

Hall (six-foot-three, 200 pounds) appeared in 29 games over three seasons with the Reinhardt Eagles and completed 55 per cent of his passes for 4,132 yards with 45 touchdowns against 15 interceptions and 17 rushing touchdowns. He had a quarterback efficiency rating of 148.9 in his senior season at Reinhardt (2021-2022), throwing for 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while rushing for 10 touchdowns.

Goodson (six-foot-one, 295 pounds) joins the Blue Bombers after starting 33 of 35 games in his four-year collegiate career with the Memphis Tigers. In Goodson’s senior season, he had 28 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, four quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery and was named to the 2020 First-Team All-American Athletic Conference squad while helping Memphis win the 2020 Montgomery Bowl.

He was an Honorable Mention All-AAC in 2019. He was most recently with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons after being selected by the club in the 2020 XFL Draft but was released at the end of training camp this winter.

Bailey (six-foot-one, 195 pounds) signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He also had brief stints with the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets before signing with the Montreal Alouettes’ practice roster in 2021.

Collegiately, Bailey played four seasons at Morgan State (2016-2019). He caught 115 passes for 2,031 yards, 20 touchdowns, and two carries for four yards in 43 games for the Bears. He is a 2019 All-MEAC Third Team and Phil Steele’s All-MEAC First Team in 2019.

Turner (six-foot-two, 187 pounds) played in 44 games (36 starts) over four years with the Virginia Tech Hokies (2018-2021) and finished his collegiate career with 134 receptions for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 53 carries for 456 yards and four more scores. In his senior season, Turner finished with 40 receptions for 675 yards and three touchdowns and 12 caries for 64 yards, and was named to the PFF College All-ACC Second Team followed by an invitation to the 2022 Senior Bowl. He spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Veltri (six-foot, 200 pounds) played five seasons at Wilfrid Laurier University (2017-2022) with 66 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 10 pass breakups in 30 games for the Golden Hawks. In his final season, Veltri had 40 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one pass breakup in 10 games. He was selected to the OUA second team All-Star in 2022.