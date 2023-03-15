Stamps sign DB Chris Brown

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Chris Brown.

Brown played 44 games over four seasons at the University of Texas. During his career with the Longhorns, he accumulated 108 total tackles including six tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 12 passes defended.

The Houston native earned second-team all-Big 12 honours as a senior after making 47 tackles including two tackles for loss and adding one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and seven pass breakups in nine games. He served as a team captain for the Longhorns during his senior season.

Brown is a cousin of former Stampeders running back and Hall-of-Famer Kelvin Anderson.