Elks sign versatile American QB Ivory Durham

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed American quarterback Ivory Durham.

Durham (five-foot-11, 204 pounds) played four seasons of NCAA Division II football from 2018-2022 at Valdosta State of the Gulf South Conference. The Florida native passed for 6,804 yards and 69 touchdowns while rushing for 2,403 yards on 298 carries and 27 touchdowns in 50 career games for the Blazers.

In 2021, Durham was named to the Gulf South Conference All-Second Team and Conference Commissioner’s Second Team All-Region, while helping lead Valdosta State to the national championship game.