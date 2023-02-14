A team-by-team look at Free Agency

TORONTO — There’s never a dull moment on the opening day of free agency, and when the clock struck 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, CFL teams promptly got to work on making moves to re-tool their respective rosters ahead of the 2023 season.

Eugene Lewis found a new home in Edmonton, as did Steven Dunbar Jr. and Kyran Moore. Trevor Harris is now calling Saskatchewan home while Cody Fajardo joins the Alouettes in Montreal. Plus, the Toronto Argonauts defence added three playmakers in Adarius Pickett, Folarin Orimolade and Thomas Costigan.

With a handful of big names on the move this off-season already, let’s take a look at what each team has done to open the free agency window:

Jump to Team:

BC LIONS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Julian Howsare DL Signed (02/14/23) HAM

Departures:

EDMONTON ELKS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team Kenny Lawler WR Signed (02/14/23) WPG

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Kenny Lawler WR Signed (02/14/23) EDM

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team Michael Couture OL Signed (02/14/23) BC

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Javien Elliott DB Signed (02/14/23) CGY Duke Williams WR Signed (02/14/23) SSK

Departures:

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures: