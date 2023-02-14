A team-by-team look at Free Agency

- News
TORONTO — There’s never a dull moment on the opening day of free agency, and when the clock struck 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, CFL teams promptly got to work on making moves to re-tool their respective rosters ahead of the 2023 season.
Eugene Lewis found a new home in Edmonton, as did Steven Dunbar Jr. and Kyran Moore. Trevor Harris is now calling Saskatchewan home while Cody Fajardo joins the Alouettes in Montreal. Plus, the Toronto Argonauts defence added three playmakers in Adarius Pickett, Folarin Orimolade and Thomas Costigan.
With a handful of big names on the move this off-season already, let’s take a look at what each team has done to open the free agency window:
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Michael Couture
|OL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|WPG
|Dominique Davis
|QB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|MTL
|Justin McInnis
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK
|Chris Schleuger
|OL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|MTL
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Mario Villamizar
|FB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|TOR
|Kevin Francis
|LB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|EDM
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Julian Howsare
|DL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|HAM
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Folarin Orimolade
|DL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|TOR
|Shawn Bane Jr.
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|EDM
|Javien Elliott
|DB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|HAM
|Stefen Banks
|DL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Kyran Moore
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK
|Eugene Lewis
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|MTL
|Josiah St. John
|OL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK
|Kevin Francis
|LB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|BC
|Steven Dunbar Jr.
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|HAM
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Kenny Lawler
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|WPG
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Shawn Bane Jr.
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|CGY
|Micah Johnson
|DL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|HAM
|Trevor Harris
|QB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|MTL
|Jake Wieneke
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|MTL
|Philip Blake
|OL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|TOR
|Stefen Banks
|DL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|CGY
|Juwan Brescacin
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|TOR
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Cody Fajardo
|QB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|MTL
|Kyran Moore
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|EDM
|Justin McInnis
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|BC
|Josiah St. John
|OL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|EDM
|James Tuck
|FB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|MTL
|Gary Johnson Jr.
|LB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|OTT
|Shaq Evans
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|OTT
|Duke Williams
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|HAM
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Kenny Lawler
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|EDM
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Michael Couture
|OL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|BC
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Javien Elliott
|DB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|CGY
|Duke Williams
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Julian Howsare
|DL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|CGY
|Jovan Santos-Knox
|LB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|OTT
|Micah Johnson
|DL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK
|Steven Dunbar Jr.
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|EDM
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Cody Fajardo
|QB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK
|Louis-Philippe Bourassa
|LS
|Signed (02/14/23)
|OTT
|Justin Lawrence
|OL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|TOR
|James Tuck
|FB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Adarius Pickett
|DL/LB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|TOR
|Dominique Davis
|QB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|BC
|Eugene Lewis
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|EDM
|Thomas Costigan
|DL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|TOR
|Michael Wakefield
|DL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|OTT
|Trevor Harris
|QB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK
|Chris Schleuger
|OL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|BC
|Jake Wieneke
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Cariel Brooks
|DB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|HAM
|Jovan Santos-Knox
|LB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|HAM
|Michael Wakefield
|DL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|MTL
|Gary Johnson Jr.
|LB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK
|Shaq Evans
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Darius Ciraco
|OL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|TOR
|Louis-Philippe Bourassa
|LS
|Signed (02/14/23)
|MTL
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Adarius Pickett
|DB/LB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|MTL
|Folarin Orimolade
|DL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|CGY
|Thomas Costigan
|DL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|MTL
|Mario Villamizar
|FB
|Signed (02/14/23)
|BC
|Darius Ciraco
|OL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|OTT
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Justin Lawrence
|OL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|MTL
|Philip Blake
|OL
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK
|Juwan Brescacin
|WR
|Signed (02/14/23)
|SSK