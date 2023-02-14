Follow CFL

2023 Free Agency February 14, 2023

A team-by-team look at Free Agency

TORONTO — There’s never a dull moment on the opening day of free agency, and when the clock struck 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, CFL teams promptly got to work on making moves to re-tool their respective rosters ahead of the 2023 season.

Eugene Lewis found a new home in Edmonton, as did Steven Dunbar Jr. and Kyran Moore. Trevor Harris is now calling Saskatchewan home while Cody Fajardo joins the Alouettes in Montreal. Plus, the Toronto Argonauts defence added three playmakers in Adarius Pickett, Folarin Orimolade and Thomas Costigan.

With a handful of big names on the move this off-season already, let’s take a look at what each team has done to open the free agency window:

Jump to Team:

BC | Calgary | Edmonton | Saskatchewan | Winnipeg | HamiltonMontreal | OttawaToronto

BC LIONS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Michael Couture OL Signed (02/14/23) WPG
Dominique Davis QB Signed (02/14/23) MTL
Justin McInnis WR Signed (02/14/23) SSK
Chris Schleuger OL Signed (02/14/23) MTL

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Mario Villamizar FB Signed (02/14/23) TOR
Kevin Francis LB Signed (02/14/23) EDM

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Julian Howsare DL Signed (02/14/23) HAM

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Folarin Orimolade DL Signed (02/14/23) TOR
Shawn Bane Jr. WR Signed (02/14/23) EDM
Javien Elliott DB Signed (02/14/23) HAM
Stefen Banks DL Signed (02/14/23) SSK

 

EDMONTON ELKS

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Kyran Moore WR Signed (02/14/23) SSK
Eugene Lewis WR Signed (02/14/23) MTL
Josiah St. John OL Signed (02/14/23) SSK
Kevin Francis LB Signed (02/14/23) BC
Steven Dunbar Jr. WR Signed (02/14/23) HAM

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Kenny Lawler WR Signed (02/14/23) WPG

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Shawn Bane Jr. WR Signed (02/14/23) CGY
Micah Johnson DL Signed (02/14/23) HAM
Trevor Harris QB Signed (02/14/23) MTL
Jake Wieneke WR Signed (02/14/23) MTL
Philip Blake OL Signed (02/14/23) TOR
Stefen Banks DL Signed (02/14/23) CGY
Juwan Brescacin WR Signed (02/14/23) TOR

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Cody Fajardo QB Signed (02/14/23) MTL
Kyran Moore WR Signed (02/14/23) EDM
Justin McInnis WR Signed (02/14/23) BC
Josiah St. John OL Signed (02/14/23) EDM
James Tuck FB Signed (02/14/23) MTL
Gary Johnson Jr. LB Signed (02/14/23) OTT
Shaq Evans WR Signed (02/14/23) OTT
Duke Williams WR Signed (02/14/23) HAM

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Kenny Lawler WR Signed (02/14/23) EDM

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Michael Couture OL Signed (02/14/23) BC

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Javien Elliott DB Signed (02/14/23) CGY
Duke Williams WR Signed (02/14/23) SSK

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Julian Howsare DL Signed (02/14/23) CGY
Jovan Santos-Knox LB Signed (02/14/23) OTT
Micah Johnson DL Signed (02/14/23) SSK
Steven Dunbar Jr. WR Signed (02/14/23) EDM

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Cody Fajardo QB Signed (02/14/23) SSK
Louis-Philippe Bourassa LS Signed (02/14/23) OTT
Justin Lawrence OL Signed (02/14/23) TOR
James Tuck FB Signed (02/14/23) SSK

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Adarius Pickett DL/LB Signed (02/14/23) TOR
Dominique Davis QB Signed (02/14/23) BC
Eugene Lewis WR Signed (02/14/23) EDM
Thomas Costigan DL Signed (02/14/23) TOR
Michael Wakefield DL Signed (02/14/23) OTT
Trevor Harris QB Signed (02/14/23) SSK
Chris Schleuger OL Signed (02/14/23) BC
Jake Wieneke WR Signed (02/14/23) SSK

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Cariel Brooks DB Signed (02/14/23) HAM
Jovan Santos-Knox LB Signed (02/14/23) HAM
Michael Wakefield DL Signed (02/14/23) MTL
Gary Johnson Jr. LB Signed (02/14/23) SSK
Shaq Evans WR Signed (02/14/23) SSK

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Darius Ciraco OL Signed (02/14/23) TOR
Louis-Philippe Bourassa LS Signed (02/14/23) MTL

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Adarius Pickett DB/LB Signed (02/14/23) MTL
Folarin Orimolade DL Signed (02/14/23) CGY
Thomas Costigan DL Signed (02/14/23) MTL
Mario Villamizar FB Signed (02/14/23) BC
Darius Ciraco OL Signed (02/14/23) OTT

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Justin Lawrence OL Signed (02/14/23) MTL
Philip Blake OL Signed (02/14/23) SSK
Juwan Brescacin WR Signed (02/14/23) SSK

 

