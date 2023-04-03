East Coast Calling: Touchdown Atlantic tickets on sale Tuesday

TORONTO — The CFL is headed back to the East Coast and the entire country is invited. Public sale for the 2023 edition of Touchdown Atlantic in Halifax between the Toronto Argonauts and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will begin on Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. ET/11 a.m. AT. The July 29 game to be played at Huskies Stadium on the campus of Saint Mary’s University is slated for a 4 p.m. ET/5 p.m. AT kickoff.

Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

“For one unforgettable weekend each year, we have the opportunity to showcase one of our country’s greatest treasures: the East Coast,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “And whether it’s for the league or for their fellow football fans across the country, Atlantic Canada always rolls out the red carpet for our great game.

“That love for football and that tremendous East Coast pride are what makes Touchdown Atlantic so special.”

The July 29 contest builds on the success of last year’s game, also played between Saskatchewan and Toronto, that saw 10,866 fans soak in the beauty of the town of Wolfville for Nova Scotia’s first-ever regular season game. Through job creation and wages, event expenditures and spending by out-of-town travellers, Touchdown Atlantic in 2022 supported more than $12.7 million in overall economic activity across Nova Scotia.

“We couldn’t be more excited for football fans from across the country to join us in Halifax,” added Commissioner Ambrosie. “We’ll have an incredible weekend celebrating Canadian football like only the East Coast can.”