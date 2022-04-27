Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

TDA Festivity Details
 
TDA: Game Day Events And Schedule
Get all of the game day info you’ll need here, including venue maps, transit and parking info, a schedule of events, game day and venue policies and more.
 
TDA: Limited Tickets Available in Church Brewing Party Zone
Touchdown Atlantic has expanded capacity at Saint Mary’s University stadium by welcoming 1,000 additional fans to the Church Brewing Party Zone.
 
Riderville at TDA
Celebrate with Riderville at Touchdown Atlantic on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.
 
OK Tire & Blackhawk Tires' Touchdowns for Communities 50/50
The CFL and Football Nova Scotia are excited to announce OK Tire & Blackhawk Tires’ Touchdowns for Communities 50/50!
 
Family-friendly events & fun await fans at Touchdown Atlantic
The Canadian Football League, local organizers and partners are rolling out the welcome mat for the 2023 edition of Touchdown Atlantic, with events taking place July 28 and on game day, July 29.
 
TDA Football Clinic presented by Access Storage
Learn the fundamentals with Football Nova Scotia as they host a football skill clinic at Huskies Stadium, Saint Mary’s University Halifax, N.S.
 
Discover Halifax & Nova Scotia
Visit Discover Halifax for recommendations on things to do and places to stay in Halifax during your stay for Touchdown Atlantic!
 
TDA Partners
Thank you to our Touchdown Atlantic partners and suppliers.
 
Catch of the Day: 2023 Touchdown Atlantic sold out
For the second year in a row, the CFL is heading to the East Coast for Touchdown Atlantic, and once again, the game has sold out.
A look back at TDA '22
 
Study: 2022 TDA game brought a wave of economic success
The CFL’s 2022 edition of Touchdown Atlantic in Wolfville, N.S., and its associated events and celebrations in Halifax provided an economic impact of more than $12.7 million to the cities and their surrounding regions, according to an independent study by Sport Tourism Canada
 
Halifax gets a taste of the CFL at Touchdown Atlantic
Halifax and Wolfville, N.S. are getting a taste of what the CFL can be like in their backyard, says CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary.
 
O'Leary: TDA was a football game wrapped in a party
After a highly emotional game, the only thing that the Argos and Riders might agree on is that Touchdown Atlantic unfolded in a fantastic summer atmosphere, says CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary.
 
Through the Lens: Riders, Argos meet for TDA
Images from Touchdown Atlantic between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders.
 
Argos get whale of a win over Riders at TDA
The Toronto Argonauts got a miraculous pick-six from linebacker Wyonton McManis to pull out a 30-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at the Touchdown Atlantic game in Wolfville, N.S.
 
O'Leary: Lauther thrilled to be back home
Truro, N.S. native Brett Lauther was a popular figure at practice on Thursday at St. Mary’s University. CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary looks at what Saturday’s TDA game will mean to the Roughriders’ kicker.