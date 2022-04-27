TDA Festivity Details
TDA: Game Day Events And Schedule
Get all of the game day info you’ll need here, including venue maps, transit and parking info, a schedule of events, game day and venue policies and more.
Riderville at TDA
Celebrate with Riderville at Touchdown Atlantic on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.
OK Tire & Blackhawk Tires' Touchdowns for Communities 50/50
The CFL and Football Nova Scotia are excited to announce OK Tire & Blackhawk Tires’ Touchdowns for Communities 50/50!
TDA Football Clinic presented by Access Storage
Learn the fundamentals with Football Nova Scotia as they host a football skill clinic at Huskies Stadium, Saint Mary’s University Halifax, N.S.
Discover Halifax & Nova Scotia
Visit Discover Halifax for recommendations on things to do and places to stay in Halifax during your stay for Touchdown Atlantic!
A look back at TDA '22
Study: 2022 TDA game brought a wave of economic success
The CFL’s 2022 edition of Touchdown Atlantic in Wolfville, N.S., and its associated events and celebrations in Halifax provided an economic impact of more than $12.7 million to the cities and their surrounding regions, according to an independent study by Sport Tourism Canada
Halifax gets a taste of the CFL at Touchdown Atlantic
Halifax and Wolfville, N.S. are getting a taste of what the CFL can be like in their backyard, says CFL.ca senior writer Chris O’Leary.
Through the Lens: Riders, Argos meet for TDA
Images from Touchdown Atlantic between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Argos get whale of a win over Riders at TDA
The Toronto Argonauts got a miraculous pick-six from linebacker Wyonton McManis to pull out a 30-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at the Touchdown Atlantic game in Wolfville, N.S.