Stock Assessment: Running backs and linebackers

Running backs, fullbacks and linebackers all made an impression last week in Edmonton at the CFL Combine presented by New Era.

General managers across the league will have to decide on if they need to restock or think about the future at these key positions come draft day on May 2. The players listed as mysteries in this article — one on each side of the ball — are especially intriguing. Be sure to keep an eye or ear out for their names at the CFL Draft.

RELATED

» View: 2023 CFL Draft Order

» For Comparison’s Sake: Projecting the Combine’s top prospects

» Stock Assessment: Receivers and defensive backs

FB DAVID DALLAIRE

LAVAL

STOCK: UP ⬆

It’s been since at least Marco Dubois that the Rouge Et Or have produced a tall, physical hybrid back like Dallaire. With less of a mean streak than Dubois he’ll have to earn his CFL stripes on special teams but I loved the patience he displayed in pass protection in Edmonton.

RB KEON EDWARDS

WESTERN

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

Edwards often felt unstoppable in Western’s rushing attack, but the combine was not his finest hour. In the 95th percentile for weight, hand size and arm length he has a unique build but struggled to keep pace in the movement, jumps and runs with the standards for draft-likely backs. All of that is now for CFL teams to sort through ahead of May 2.

RB ADAM WILLIAMS

TORONTO

STOCK: STABLE

A power back without much of a top end burst, Williams came as advertised at the combine and really didn’t do much to help or hurt his case for getting drafted. Regardless I believe he lands in a CFL camp this summer.

FB JACOB MASON

MCMASTER

STOCK: SLEEPER

His testing numbers won’t wow you but the tough-nosed bowling ball battled his way through pass protection one-on-ones, grabbing the praise of many discussing behind the action in Edmonton.

FB SESBASTIAN HOWARD

SAINT MARY’S

STOCK: MYSTERY

Is he a fullback? An H-back? A tight end? An inside slot receiver? It will all depend on the team, scheme and fit but his frame is intriguing in any and all of those spots, making for a fun mock draft exercise I’ll attack early next week here on CFL.ca.

LB MICHAEL BRODRIQUE

MONTREAL

STOCK: UP ⬆

While these weren’t Tyrell Richards-type numbers, Brodrique was really impressive from start to finish of testing day. He followed it up with multiple days of looking — and playing — the part of a CFL linebacker working closely with Combine positional coach and Montreal Alouettes’ defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe.

LB MARKCUS JEAN-LOESCHER

SAINT MARY’S

STOCK: UP ⬆

The name brand notoriety might not blow you away, but I thought this SMU Huskies’ backer quietly excelled throughout the padded practice sessions inside the Commonwealth field house.

LB DAWSON DAVIS

YORK

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

With so many Global players on the field at times as I wandered around practice rotating positional groups, I would ask myself who I hadn’t seen closely yet. Dawson Davis was a name I had very little interaction with at the combine, as he was buried amongst a number of talented tacklers in the 2023 linebacker class.

LB IFE ONYEMENAM

LAURIER

STOCK: DOWN ⬇

Below the 40th percentile for linebacker height and weight, Onyemenam feels like one of those athletic hybrid types that Laurier always seems to recruit and develop well who might not have a true fit in the CFL. Time will tell.

LB JOSH WHITE

REGINA

STOCK: STABLE

Good size, solid testing and a natural feel for the game, especially in zone drops where he worked a lot on eye discipline through defensive team walkthroughs with CFL coaches. I predict the Regina Rams’ product will be a mid-round pick in May.

LB MATT DEAN

YORK

STOCK: SLEEPER

I don’t know why, but it seemed like every time you turned around at the CFL Combine, Matt Dean was intercepting a pass. He had multiple picks in pure man coverage. Not something you see much of and definitely a trend that had to grab the attention of those in CFL apparel.

LB JAMES PETER

OTTAWA

STOCK: MYSTERY

His testing numbers were good and his film feels CFL-ready but the size is a concern and I wonder how teams will perceive the slight but powerful Gee-Gees tackler.