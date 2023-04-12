Elks sign former Hawaii DB Kalen Hicks

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back Kalen Hicks.

Hicks played four seasons of NCAA Division I FBS football at the University of Hawaii (2016-2019). The Las Vegas, NV native notched 138 total tackles, two sacks, one interception and eight pass deflections in 36 career games for the Rainbow Warriors.

Hicks has appeared in six games for the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League over the last two seasons, recording 24 total tackles, one sack and one interception in six games. He previously played for the Northern Arizona Wranglers of the IFL in 2021.