Riders sign American linebacker Kolby Harvell-Peel

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Kolby Harvell-Peel.

Harvell-Peel (six-foot, 222 pounds) signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and attended rookie minicamp with the team.

The 23-year-old spent four collegiate seasons (2018-3021) at Oklahoma State University. A four-year starter, the former Cowboy recorded 237 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks, 10 interceptions, 24 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 49 games.

The Texas native earned First-Team All-Big 12 honours following both the 2019 and 2021 seasons and Second-Team honours in 2020. Harvell-Peel earned Third-Team All-American honours in 2021 after leading his team with three interceptions.