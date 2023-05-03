Stamps’ Jalen Philpot to miss training camp w/ injury rehab

CALGARY — National receiver Jalen Philpot will not take part in the Calgary Stampeders’ training camp, which begins May 14 at McMahon Stadium.

The second-year player is sidelined indefinitely as he rehabs from surgery on a hamstring injury.

“Jalen suffered a serious injury in March while training,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson.

“Although this is an unfortunate injury, we felt we had time to address our depth through the signing of Rysen John and adding two quality receivers in this year’s draft. Jalen is a worker and he will overcome this injury.”

The Stamps used two of their first three picks in Tuesday night’s CFL Draft to take receivers. They went with Northern Illinois’ Cole Tucker with the fourth overall pick, then took Guelph’s Clark Barnes in the third round at 24th overall.

The fifth overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft, Philpot suited up in 14 games for the Stamps as a rookie and had an impressive season. The 22-year-old had 23 catches for 317 yards, with three touchdowns. He returned 22 kickoffs for 598 yards and handled two missed field goal returns for a total of 35 yards.