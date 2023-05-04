Argos ink American OL Daviyon McDaniel

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday that they’ve signed American OL Daviyon McDaniel.

McDaniel (six-foot-three, 300 pounds) played the last two years at the University of Las Vegas Nevada where he suited up for 21 games for the Running Rebels.

The South Carolina native started seven games in 2022 and 12 in 2021 at both left tackle and right guard. McDaniel played four seasons at Charleston Southern (2017-2020) prior to his time at UNLV, where he was named First Team All-Conference in 2020.

The Argos also announced the signing of 2023 Global Draft pick LB Emmanuel Falola. The 25-year-old from Great Britain was selected 18th overall in Tuesday’s Global Draft.