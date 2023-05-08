Elks sign 11 players, including Global Draft pick Dean Faithfull

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed 11 players, including seven selected in the 2023 CFL draft as well as Global Draft pick Dean Faithfull, the club announced Monday.

Additionally, the Elks have signed Nationals wide receiver Aidan Pearce and defensive lineman Riley Szafranski, along with American defensive lineman Darel Middleton.

Pearce played four seasons at Simon Fraser University (2018-2022), where he recorded 27 receptions for 394 yards and two touchdowns in 25 games for the Red Leafs.

Edmonton native Szafranski played 25 games of U SPORTS football over three seasons at the University of Alberta, totalling 29 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in his Golden Bears career.

A native of Knoxville, Tenn., Middleton appeared in 22 games (12 starts) over two seasons at the University of Tennessee (2019-2020), racking up 43 total tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble for the Volunteers. Prior to attending Tennessee, he spent two seasons at East Mississippi Community College (2017-2018), where he helped lead EMCC to an undefeated season and the 2018 NJCAA National Championship.