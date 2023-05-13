Lions release d-lineman Steven Richardson

KAMLOOPS, BC — The BC Lions have released defensive lineman Steven Richardson. The club announced the news as part of its rookie camp cutdowns on Saturday afternoon.

Richardson, 27, signed with the Lions in free agency in 2022, but a training injury kept him out of action for the entire season and has ultimately prevented him from suiting up for the Lions altogether.

Prior to signing with the Lions, Richardson spent two years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he had 38 defensive tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble in 25 regular season contests.

Nicknamed “Stove,” the five-foot-11, 304-pound Chicago native also had a pair of sacks in Winnipeg’s 108th Grey Cup victory over Hamilton in 2021 as he claimed his second ring in as many seasons with the Bombers.