Cutdown Tracker: A look at every roster move

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs are required to reduce their numbers throughout training camp.

In this first round of roster cuts, teams will reduce their rosters to 85 players, excluding non-counters. They have until 11:59 p.m. ET today, Saturday, May 13 to announce their cuts.

On Sunday, May 14, training camps will fully open across the league. Preseason action gets underway on Monday, May 22, when the Edmonton Elks visit the Calgary Stampeders at 4 p.m. ET (2 p.m. MT).

RELATED

» Incoming rookies look to make Schoen-sized mark

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Top of the Depth Chart: View who’s set to start in 2023 for every team

» Season Previews: Get up to date on all nine teams

» Play CFL Preseason Futures and test your knowledge of the CFL!

*Denotes American

**Denotes Global

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Released: TBD

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Released: Defensive lineman Charles Akanno*, wide receiver James Basalyga, quarterback Zerrick Cooper* offensive lineman Matthew Derks, defensive back Justus Harris*, running back Jace Jordan*, linebacker La’Akea Kaho’Ohanohano-Davis*, defensive lineman Weston Kramer*

Suspended: Offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi*, defensive back Rashard Richardson*, wide receiver Jester Weah*

Retired: Linebacker Tommy Bringi

The Riders also announced the signing of American wide receiver Isaiah McKoy.

BC LIONS

Released: Wide receiver Justice Murphy*, defensive back Jaiden Cole*, offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele*, kicker Casey Bednarski**, fullback John Levi Kruse**

The Lions also announced the release of American defensive lineman Steven Richardson.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The REDBLACKS released a pair of familiar names on Saturday, in d-linemen Praise Martin-Oguike and Davon Coleman. Martin-Oguike had 12 tackles and three sacks and a forced fumble in nine games last season. Coleman had 16 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and a touchdown last year, playing in 14 games, with 2022 serving as his second season in Ottawa.

Released: Defensive lineman Praise Martin-Oguike*, defensive lineman Davon Coleman*, defensive back Jeremiah Baltrip*, defensive back Al Young*, defensive back Isaiah Huff*, defensive lineman Alain Cimankinda, defensive lineman Keyshawn James*, defensive lineman Wallace Cowins*, defensive lineman Shaiheem Charles-Brown, running back Deon McIntosh*, receiver Adonicas Sanders*, receiver Malik Williams*

Added to the six-game injured list: Receiver Bralon Addison*

Added to the retired list: Offensive lineman Peter Kourtis

Added to the suspended list: Defensive back Skyler Thomas*

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Released: TBD

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Released: TBD

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Released: TBD

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Released: TBD



EDMONTON ELKS

Released: Defensive lineman Nick Andrews*, offensive lineman Erick Browne*, defensive back Rashard Causey Jr.*, defensive back Devious Christmon*, linebacker Vincent DiLeo*, linebacker Javahn Fergurson*, punter Noah Gettman*, running back Trayone Gray*,

running back Mekhai Johnson*, Peter Kozushka, punter/kicker Ryan Meskell**, defensive back TJ Newell II*

defensive lineman Riley Szafranski, running back Lexington Thomas*, defensive back Denzel Washington*