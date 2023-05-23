Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup: An early look at Week 1

TORONTO — The 2023 regular season is so close, we can almost taste it and that means it’s time to start the friendly competition of picking who will win each week.

CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch was launched on Tuesday, allowing fans to tests their knowledge of every weekly matchup by picking who they think will leave with the W.

And it’s not all just for bragging rights, there’s tons of great prizes to be won as well.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

» CFL fans: Snack, play and win with Old Dutch all season long

» Play CFL Preseason Futures to win cash prizes

» Visit the revamped CFL Game Zone

» Learn more about all CFL Game Zone games

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Throughout the year, CFL.ca will bring you its Marquee Matchup series, highlighting one game each week. This edition of the series, however, will focus on all four games in Week 1 since the editors couldn’t choose just one CFL Kickoff contest!

Can the Lions win on the road against the Stamps or will Calgary give fans at McMahon Stadium something to cheer about? Will the Tiger-Cats get the best of Winnipeg or will Zach Collaros his Bombers start the season 1-0? Jeremiah Masoli will be looking for a win in his first game back since injury but will the Alouettes deny him? And finally, will the Trevor Harris-led Riders start their season with a victory or will the Elks snap their long-standing home losing streak in the first game of the season?

Who are you taking?

BC at Calgary | Thursday, June 8 | 9:00 p.m. ET

Buy tickets

The rematch of last year’s Western Semi-Final kicks off the 2023 campaign as Jake Maier and his Stampeders hope to hold off the Lions’ attack at McMahon Stadium. It’s Vernon Adams Jr.‘s team in BC as he takes over as the No. 1 guy this season. Can the Stampeders get their first win at home or will the Lions leave with a victory?

Hamilton at Winnipeg | Friday, June 9 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Buy tickets

These two teams have quite the history – just look back at the 2019 and 2021 Grey Cups. But it’s 2023 and the Tiger-Cats don’t look the same team they once were. With a new quarterback in Bo Levi Mitchell, a new running back in James Butler and a few more new pieces scattered around the roster on both sides of the ball, Winnipeg may not recognize the team they faced in consecutive Grey Cups. Zach Collaros‘ Bombers won’t care about that, however, as they look to continue their dominance over the last few seasons into the new campaign at IG Field.

Ottawa at Montreal | Saturday, June 10 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Buy tickets

Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli makes his highly anticipated return after missing almost all of the 2022 campaign with a broken leg. After finishing the season 4-14 last year, his REDBLACKS, now led by Bob Dyce, will hope to start their new year off right with a win on the road. Montreal has a new pivot in town with Cody Fajardo entering the picture as the Als’ starter. Can he lead the Alouettes to victory at Percival Molson Stadium in front of a rowdy crowd?

Saskatchewan at Edmonton | Sunday, June 11 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Buy tickets

The final game of Week 1 features the Edmonton Elks’ first opportunity of the 2023 season to break their long-standing home losing streak. Chris Jones and co. finished last year 4-14 and will be expecting a lot more when things get underway on June 11. The Riders have a new man leading the offence in Trevor Harris as they too will be expecting more from their team this season after finishing 6-12 in 2022. Who’s opening their season with a W?