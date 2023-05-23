CFL Fans: Snack, play and win with Old Dutch all season long

TORONTO — Old Dutch Foods Ltd. (ODF) and the Canadian Football League (CFL) are giving fans a lot to cheer for – and snack on – during the upcoming season, postseason, and the 110th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday, November 19.

Old Dutch presents CFL Pick ‘Em, where fans will have the opportunity to play for daily and weekly prize packs, or even the grand prize of a round trip for two to the 110th Grey Cup. Beginning today, fans can predict their weekly winners for a chance to win big with the “Official Crunch of the CFL”. New this season, fans will also be able to look back on the past week’s two biggest plays and submit their vote for the Old Dutch Crunch Time Moment in hopes of winning an Old Dutch Snack Pack. Fans can sign up, learn more and play here.

“We are so proud to have two strong and recognizable Canadian brands teaming up to engage CFL fans across the nation all season long,” says Scott Kelemen, Sr. National Director, Brand & Strategy at Old Dutch. “We’ve been involved with a number of CFL teams in the past, but this will be our first time as a league sponsor to bring fans closer to the game.” ​

RELATED

» Play Old Dutch presents CFL Pick ‘Em

» Pick ‘Em Marquee Matchup: An early look at Week 1

» Watch Free and Online: Introducing CFL Preseason Live and CFL+

» New This Season: The CFL on CBS Sports Network

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch is the latest free-to-play offering on CFL Game Zone, the centralized hub of exclusive league offerings, products and contests. CFL Game Zone has been made possible through the league’s partnership with Genius Sports – its Official Data and Technology Partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media.

Old Dutch will also make its way to the stands to satisfy fans’ cravings at two of the CFL’s marquee events this season: Touchdown Atlantic, the East Coast clash between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Argonauts on July 29 in Halifax, and throughout the 2023 Grey Cup Festival – the weeklong countdown to the nation’s largest single-day sporting event. With the nationwide relaunch of “Dutch Crunch Kettle Chips” – which was previously a Western Canada exclusive – fans can also show off the game they love at home with four fan-favourite flavours featuring the CFL logo on the bag.

“At the big game or at home, Old Dutch and the CFL are the perfect teammates for a good time,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Commercial Officer of the CFL.

“At the heart of this partnership is our fans. It’s great to work with a company that shares our passion for giving fans what they want – an unforgettable, fun-filled experience.”