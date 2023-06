Collaros sits on top of TSN’s top 50 players for 2023

TORONTO — After winning the league’s Most Outstanding Player award in 2022, his second-straight year taking home the accolade, Zach Collaros has been named the top player on the CFL on TSN’s annual top 50 players list.

Collaros was also ranked No. 1 on the top 50 players list heading into the 2022 campaign. Prior to that nod, Collaros last made an an appearance on the top 50 players list in 2017. He was named the No. 11 player that season as the starting quarterback for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Collaros finished the 2022 regular season completing 305 of his 436 attempts for 4,138 yards and 37 touchdown passes, setting career highs in each category. With Collaros leading the offence, the Blue Bombers finished as the top team in the West Division for a second consecutive season. The team went 15-3, which was a franchise record.

Last year Collaros became the fifth player in league history to earn back-to-back MOP awards and became the first player to do so since Anthony Calvillo, who earned consecutive MOP nods in 2008 and 2009. He also became the second quarterback in Winnipeg history to win consecutive MOP awards, joining Dieter Brock who did so in 1980 and 1981.

As Collaros and the Bombers look to get to the Grey Cup in November, the new season kicks off Thursday night when the BC Lions visit the Calgary Stampeders, with kickoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

DISTRIBUTION BY TEAM

BC Lions – 4

Edmonton Elks – 4

Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 7

Saskatchewan Roughriders – 3

Winnipeg Blue Bombers – 11

Calgary Stampeders – 9

Montreal Alouettes – 1

Toronto Argonauts – 5

Ottawa REDBLACKS – 5

DISTRIBUTION BY POSITION

Wide Receiver – 11

Defensive Back – 7

Defensive Line – 9

Offensive Line – 6

Quarterback – 5

Linebacker – 6

Running Back – 5

Kicker – 1

1. ZACH COLLAROS | QB, WPG

2. EUGENE LEWIS | REC, EDM

3. KA’DEEM CAREY | RB, CGY

4. STANLEY BRYANT | OL, WPG

5. DALTON SCHOEN | REC, WPG

6. WILLIE JEFFERSON | DL, WPG

7. LORENZO MAULDIN IV | DL, OTT

8. KENNY LAWLER | REC, WPG

9. WYNTON MCMANIS | LB, TOR

10. ADAM BIGHILL | LB, WPG

11. DOMINIQUE RHYMES | REC, BC

12. DEATRICK NICHOLS | DB, WPG

13. TREVOR HARRIS | QB, SSK

14. WILLIAM STANBACK | RB, MTL

15. TIM WHITE | REC, HAM

16. CAMERON JUDGE | LB, CGY

17. JAKE CERESNA | DL, EDM

18. FOLARIN ORIMOLADE | DL, TOR

19. MIKE ROSE | DL, CGY

20. BO LEVI MITCHELL | QB, HAM

21. KURLEIGH GITTENS JR.| REC, TOR

22. BRANDON REVENBERG | OL, HAM

23. ANTHONY LANIER III | DL, SSK

24. SEAN MCEWEN | OL, CGY

25. JAMEER THURMAN | LB, HAM

26. DEREK DENNIS | OL, FA

27. JEREMIAH MASOLI | QB, OTT

28. DREW DESJARLAIS | OL, OTT

29. JAKE MAIER | QB, CGY

30. JAELON ACKLIN | REC, OTT

31. GARRY PETERS | DB, BC

32. JACKSON JEFFCOAT | DL, WPG

33. JAMES BUTLER | RB, HAM

34. NIC DEMSKI | REC, WPG

35. TUNDE ADELEKE | DB, HAM

36. SHAWN OAKMAN | DL, TOR

37. LUCKY WHITEHEAD | REC, BC

38. MALIK HENRY | REC, CGY

39. LARRY DEAN | LB, SSK

40. ADARIUS PICKETT | DB, TOR

41. JOVAN SANTOS-KNOX | LB, OTT

42. JA’GARED DAVIS | DL, HAM

43. KEVIN BROWN | RB, EDM

44. TRE ROBERSON | DB, CGY

45. JERMARCUS HARDRICK | OL, WPG

46. RENE PAREDES | K, CGY

47. DILLON MITCHELL | REC, EDM

48. BRADY OLIVEIRA | RB, WPG

49. TJ LEE | DB, BC

50. JONATHAN MOXEY | DB, CGY