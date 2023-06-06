Report: Arbuckle to start Week 1 for REDBLACKS

OTTAWA — Quarterback Nick Arbuckle will get the start for the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 1 against the Montreal Alouettes, according to a report from TSN’s AJ Jakubec.

Head coach Bob Dyce confirmed the news to Jakubec on Tuesday afternoon, also citing that Jeremiah Masoli will not be available for the first two weeks of the season.

The 29-year-old started 12 games last year for the REDBLACKS and completed 217 of 308 passes 2,400 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions, after being traded midseason from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for a fourth round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Arbuckle was acquired after starting quarterback Masoli went down with a leg injury that caused him to miss the rest of the season.

This is the sixth year in the league for Arbuckle, who signed with the Calgary Stampeders in 2017, and won a Grey Cup with the team the following season. He had a brief stint in Ottawa in 2020 via trade, but didn’t play due to the season being lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arbuckle signed with the Toronto Argonauts in 2021 before being traded to the Elks in October.

The veteran appeared in 60 games between stints with four teams and completed 578 of his 839 pass attempts for 6,697 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Arbuckle and the REDBLACKS will take on Montreal at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. ET.