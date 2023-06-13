Elks, Lions Injury Reports: Purifoy, Whitehead miss Tues. practice

- News
TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at BC Place.
The Elks started their week without linebacker Enock Makonzo (knee) and defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (dental). Their healthy scratches from Week 1 all took part in practice.
In Vancouver, receiver Lucky Whitehead (hamstring) was the lone non-participant at Lions’ practice.
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Theren Chruchill
|OL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Jared Doege
|QB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Martez Ivy
|OL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Enock Makonzo
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Cole Nelson
|OL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Louchiez Purifoy
|DB
|Dental
|DNP
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Siriman Bagayogo
|Defensive Back
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Francis Bemiy
|Defensive Line
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Mike Jones
|Defensive Back
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Phil Norman
|Offensive Line
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Chris Schleuger
|Offensive Line
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Lucky Whitehead
|Wide Receiver
|Hamstring
|DNP