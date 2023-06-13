Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports June 13, 2023

Elks, Lions Injury Reports: Purifoy, Whitehead miss Tues. practice

Walter Tychnowicz/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at BC Place.

The Elks started their week without linebacker Enock Makonzo (knee) and defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (dental). Their healthy scratches from Week 1 all took part in practice.

In Vancouver, receiver Lucky Whitehead (hamstring) was the lone non-participant at Lions’ practice.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Theren Chruchill OL Healthy scratch Full
Jared Doege QB Healthy scratch Full
Martez Ivy OL Healthy scratch Full
Enock Makonzo LB Knee DNP
Cole Nelson OL Healthy scratch Full
Louchiez Purifoy DB Dental DNP

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Siriman Bagayogo Defensive Back Healthy scratch Full      
Francis Bemiy Defensive Line Healthy scratch Full      
Mike Jones Defensive Back Healthy scratch Full      
Phil Norman Offensive Line Healthy scratch Full      
Chris Schleuger Offensive Line Healthy scratch Full      
Lucky Whitehead Wide Receiver Hamstring DNP  

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!