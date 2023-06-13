Elks, Lions Injury Reports: Purifoy, Whitehead miss Tues. practice

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at BC Place.

The Elks started their week without linebacker Enock Makonzo (knee) and defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (dental). Their healthy scratches from Week 1 all took part in practice.

In Vancouver, receiver Lucky Whitehead (hamstring) was the lone non-participant at Lions’ practice.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status Theren Chruchill OL Healthy scratch Full Jared Doege QB Healthy scratch Full Martez Ivy OL Healthy scratch Full Enock Makonzo LB Knee DNP Cole Nelson OL Healthy scratch Full Louchiez Purifoy DB Dental DNP