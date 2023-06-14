Ticats unveil plans for enhanced stadium for 110th Grey Cup

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats unveiled plans Wednesday to deliver an enhanced stadium experience at Tim Hortons Field for the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Highlighted by Grey Cup Social 2.0, a vibrant South Plaza tailgate experience for all fans with a ticket to the 110th Grey Cup game, new south end Touchdown Private Suites, Sideline Terrace Suites and additional north end zone Grandstand seating, the enhancements will raise Tim Hortons Field’s seating capacity to 31,000 for the 110th Grey Cup.

RELATED

» Make Your Picks for Week 2 Now!

» Buy CFL Tickets: Week 2

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca’s writers’ Week 2 picks

» Sign up and watch regular season games on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

“We are incredibly excited to be hosting the Grey Cup in 2023 and look forward to an outstanding event for Canadians from coast to coast.” Said Scott Mitchell, Managing Partner & CEO, Hamilton Sports Group. “Hamilton and the greater southern Ontario region are fortunate to have a premier venue in Tim Hortons Field that is constantly evolving through innovation and that will enable us to deliver a unique and world-class fan experience for the 110th Grey Cup.”

Many of the enhancements for the 110th Grey Cup incorporate fan experience elements that have been delivered at the various world-class events Tim Hortons Field has staged over the past two years, including the 108th Grey Cup, a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier, the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic and Arkells: The Rally.

Stadium Enhancement Highlights:

SOUTH END

South Plaza – Site of a large outdoor tailgate experience for fans with a game ticket to gather early and connect with other fans from across Canada. The tailgate will feature a variety of food and beverage options, an entertainment stage with live music, interactive games and attractions for all ages, and partner activations.

Grey Cup Social 2.0 – Traditional Tim Hortons Field social elements are reaching new heights. This social ticket will elevate fans atop the Stipley Loft, which will incorporate similar standing rail and social programming infrastructure to the North End at Hamilton Tiger-Cats games to provide fans with the best view and community social experience.

Touchdown Lounge Suites – For the first time in Tim Hortons Field history, fans will have the opportunity to host and view game action from private suites adjacent to the field of play in the South End, providing an unprecedented viewing experience and proximity to players and touchdowns.

SIDELINE TERRACE

Spanning three midfield sections overlooking the field of play, these new premium private spaces will provide an intimate hosting space with stadium-best sightlines, while still being connected to the energy of a full-capacity stadium experience.

NORTH END

Home of the primary stage for Grey Cup entertainment, with Grandstand seating seamlessly integrated around the Tim Hortons Field videoboard. It will provide a unique view of game play and entertainment, and an unforgettable experience.

Tickets to the 110th Grey Cup go on sale to the public July 1 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.