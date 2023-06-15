From the Editor’s Desk: It’s time for Week 2!

What an opening week, eh?

It was such a great feeling finally watching CFL football last week! And some exciting football at that – according to our CFL stats team, three of the four matchups were decided in the final three minutes. Classic CFL. We absolutely love to see it.

I really enjoyed so many moments and performances in all four games. That Riders goal line stand was incredible. Shoutout to Jayden Dalke as well, who had a great game for Saskatchewan. Zach Collaros looked like Zach Collaros. Taquan Mizzell ran the rock with conviction. Jameer Thurman had an excellent Ticats debut (10 tackles and a force fumble!). And Eugene Lewis left me speechless.

I’m really excited to see the reigning Grey Cup Champion Toronto Argonauts take to the field for the first time in 2023 this weekend as well. Just a reminder, the first 10,000 fans will get a replica championship ring and the championship banner will be raised, so make sure you grab your tickets to get to the game on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

Speaking of champions.. I filled in for Donnovan Bennett on The Waggle podcast with Henoc Muamba (who brought and let me try on his ring!) and I had so much fun chatting about all things CFL. Henoc and Donnovan also chatted with starter Chad Kelly in an exclusive interview in the episode so make sure to check it out below!

Week 1 wasn’t a bad CFL Fantasy week for me, but it wasn’t great either. I ended up with 102.9 points but my success was really based on the fact that Eugene Lewis was my captain and he got me 51.6 points. The risk of taking Nick Arbuckle wasn’t nearly what I was hoping for – he ended his night with 2.5 fantasy points.

Here’s my CFL Fantasy team for this week:

QB – Chad Kelly ($10,300)

RB – Taquan Mizzell ($9,000)

RB – A.J. Ouellette ($10,000)

WR – Dominique Rhymes ($15,000) CAPTAIN

WR – Duke Williams ($11,000)

Flex – Tre Odoms-Dukes ($4,800)

Defence – BC Lions ($8,800)

I’m rolling with Chad Kelly this week at quarterback and also taking his running back A.J. Ouellette. Hamilton allowed the most rushing yards in the league last week (145) so I’m hoping Toronto’s mullet-rocking running back can get most of the touches over Andrew Harris. Hamilton’s defence also allowed the most passing yards in Week 1 (354) so hopefully Kelly can expose their secondary once again this week.

Taquan Mizzell had 12 touches last week for 81 yards, a nice complement to the Lions’ aerial attack. I’m hoping he can do much of the same against the Elks this week. Speaking of that aerial attack, I had to take Dominique Rhymes. I’m not expecting him to hit the numbers he did last week, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed he does. He’s also my captain.

Tre Odoms-Dukes was a nice bargain as he solidified himself as Jake Maier’s favourite target last week and I’m taking the BC Lions defence as well.

KRISTINA’S PICKS

Calgary at Ottawa

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Ottawa REDBLACKS scored the least amount of points of any team in Week 1 (12) but did have a good showing from their defence that sacked Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo six times. Calgary, meanwhile, will look for more from their pass rush this week after finishing the first week of the season without a sack.

With both sides dealing with injuries – Nick Arbuckle is slated to start again for the REDBLACKS while Ka’Deem Carey was placed on the six-game for the Stamps – this game was a difficult pick for me. I’m going with Jake Maier and the Stampeders, but by a slim margin of victory.

PICK: Calgary

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

Friday, 9:00 p.m. ET

I’m still not picking against the Bombers. Zach Collaros was excellent in his debut (are we really surprised?) throwing for 354 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s win over the Ticats. Yes, Saskatchewan had a great defensive game last week, but I’m not sure they hold off that Winnipeg offence that includes weapons at every spot on the field.

PICK: Winnipeg

Edmonton at BC

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

BC sure looked good in their first contest of the year. Vernon Adams Jr. has a receivers for days – Dominique Rhymes, Alexander Hollins, Jevon Cottoy, etc. Plus, any questions about who will fill in for James Butler in the back field were answered loudly by Taquan Mizzell, who carried the rock 12 times for 81 yards.

Yes, Edmonton had an incredible play from Eugene Lewis (hi, 102-yard touchdown) but I don’t know if they generated much more offence that that. I need to see more from Taylor Cornelius before I side with the Elks again.

PICK: BC

Hamilton at Toronto

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Let’s give the reigning champs some love, shall we? Chad Kelly is making his second career CFL start (that’s crazy when you think about it) but I’m basing my pick on the strength of that Argos defence. The front seven could be one of the best in the league – the addition of Folarin Orimolade on the D-line and Jordan Williams to the linebacking corps will no doubt make a difference putting pressure on Bo Levi Mitchell, who was sacked three times last week, and slowing down James Butler. Plus, Adarius Pickett at the SAM linebacker position and the return of last year’s interception leader Jamal Peters makes it a scary secondary to throw into.

PICK: Toronto