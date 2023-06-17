Grant adds punt return TD to Bombers’ offensive explosion

REGINA — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers just keep finding ways to score.

Punt returner Janarion Grant zigged and zagged through would-be tacklers for a 90-yard touchdown return as the Bombers beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.

Grant’s score added to five offensive majors by Winnipeg’s offence, including three by quarterback Zach Collaros.

“I thought we did a good job executing the game plan,” the veteran quarterback told TSN after the game. “Janarion broke us away in the third quarter there. Just an awesome atmosphere to play.”

The Bombers led by only three points – after three lead changes with Saskatchewan – before Grant’s touchdown extended the lead for the visitors who never looked back.

It seemed at the time like the play might not count because of a block-in-the-back penalty that ended up being challenged by head coach Mike O’Shea.

“I was happy and then I looked back and saw there was a flag,” said Grant to TSN. “I was just patiently waiting to see what was going on.”

The wait paid off as the call on the field was overturned.

“I was happy I was able to get a touchdown. I appreciate my teammates for allowing me to do that.”

Grant’s score was the tipping point in the game as the Bombers extended the lead to 10 points and never relinquished it, scoring two more majors after that to clinch the win.

The wide receiver/returner knows it’s part of his team’s identity to score in bunches.

“We just played Winnipeg football. That’s all we can do.”

Collaros improved to 8-0 against the Riders, as the Bombers improved to 2-0 in the season and continue to show they are one of the best teams in the league.

The Bombers return to Winnipeg next Thursday to host a dangerous BC Lions team in Week 3 action.