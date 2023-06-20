Report: Shiltz to start for Ticats, injured Mitchell on sidelines

HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell will not start at quarterback on Friday for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ home opener.

Head coach Orlondo Steinauer announced the news on Tuesday after practice, according to a report from TSN’s Matthew Scianitti. Steinauer also said there is “no indication of how long or how short” Mitchell will be out as he deals with an injury, and mentioned that Mitchell will dress as a backup in Friday’s game, despite not playing in it.

The Ticats’ bench boss also noted that Matthew Shiltz will get the start and Taylor Powell will also dress as a backup when the team welcomes the Montreal Alouettes to Tim Hortons Field.

Mitchell was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s contest against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field. Shiltz came into the game in relief as Hamilton dropped to 0-2 on the season.

Before his injury, Mitchell connected on 16 of his 24 pass attempts for 161 yards and two interceptions. Shiltz went 13 of 14 for 118 yards and a touchdown.