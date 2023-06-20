Ticats ink National OL Noah Zerr

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed National offensive lineman Noah Zerr, the team announced Tuesday.

Zerr, 24, suited up for four games with the BC Lions (2022-2023) and spent training camp with the club earlier this year.

The six-foot-seven, 330-pound native of Langenburg, Saskatchewan was originally selected by the Lions in the second round, 12th overall of the 2022 CFL Draft after playing 41 games over five seasons (2016-2021) at the University of Saskatchewan.

Hamilton also announced the release of American wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson.

The Ticats take the field on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET for their home opener against the Montreal Alouettes.