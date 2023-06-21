Player Grades powered by PFF: Who were Week 2’s top performers?

TORONTO — Week 2 of the CFL is behind us and it’s time to look at who performed the best at every position, according to PFF’s Player Grades.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ quarterback Matthew Shiltz entered the game for an injured Bo Levi Mitchell and completed 92.9% of his passes and threw for a touchdown, earning himself PFF’s highest passing grade of the week (90.1).

Toronto Argonauts receiver Damonte Coxie exploded in the reigning champs’ first game of the year, hauling in six catches for 131 yards. His Week 2 performance earned him PFF’s highest receiving grade (78.9).

Defensive lineman Julian Howsare was excellent in Week 2. He didn’t record a sack, but that doesn’t always tell the tale of how impactful the big men in the trenches can be as they put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Howsare ended the week with PFF’s highest pass rush grade with a 90.5.

Who else made the top 10 in each position group?

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Missed Tackles Forced Explosive Runs* Rushing First Downs PFF Rushing Grade 1 Brady Oliveira (WPG) 2 1 1 77.9 2 Taquan Mizzell Sr. (BC) 6 0 1 74.8 3 AJ Ouellette (TOR) 3 2 3 71.8 4 Dedrick Mills (CGY) 9 3 4 71.4 5 James Butler (HAM) 6 2 2 68.0 6 Johnny Augustine (WPG) 0 1 2 65.9 7 Jamal Morrow (SSK) 0 1 3 64.1 8 Kevin Brown (EDM) 2 1 1 60.0

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 10 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)