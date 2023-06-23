Bo Levi Mitchell added to six-game injured list; Ticats sign QB N’Kosi Perry

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats stand to be without the services of Bo Levi Mitchell for an extended period.

Mitchell has been placed in the six-game injured list after sustaining a lower body injury in the Tiger-Cats’ game against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 2, the team announced on Friday.

Earlier in the week, head coach Orlondo Steinauer had announced that the veteran would dress as a backup in Friday’s game but would not play in it, according to a report from TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

Steinauer also declared that Matthew Shiltz would get the start, with Taylor Powell dressing as a backup for the game at Tim Hortons Field on Friday.

RELATED

» Ticats face Als looking for first win in home opener

» Weekly Predictor: Hangin’ with Hamilton

» Report: Shiltz to start for Ticats, injured Mitchell on sidelines

» Buy Tickets: Alouettes at Tiger-Cats

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Mitchell was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Argos at BMO Field, leaving the game after completing 16 of his 24 pass attempts for 161 yards and two interceptions. Shiltz went 13 of 14 for 118 yards and a touchdown.

The Ticats have also announced the signing of American quarterback N’Kosi Perry, who will be active for Friday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes.

The 24-year-old suited up in 24 games over two seasons at Florida Atlantic University (2021-2022), where he completed 425 of 717 pass attempts for 5,483 yards with 45 touchdowns while adding 198 carries for 408 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. The six-foot-four, 198-pound native of Ocala, Florida began his collegiate career at the University of Miami where he appeared in 25 games over his four seasons (2017-2020), registering 208 completions for 2,484 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while adding 111 rushing attempts for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

The kickoff for Ticats and Alouettes is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Canadian fans can watch on TSN, while Americans can watch on CBS Sports Network. International audiences can watch on CFL+.