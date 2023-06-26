Tyrie Adams to start for REDBLACKS on Friday vs Elks

OTTAWA – Quarterback Tyrie Adams will get the start for the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday as they host the Edmonton Elks, head coach Bob Dyce told TSN10200 on Monday.

Adams took over for veteran Nick Arbuckle in Week 2 against the Calgary Stampeders and finished 9-of-16 for 122 yards and an interception.

“I’ve had a chance to sit down with Jeremiah, Shawn (Burke, the REDBLACKS’ general manager) and the medical staff. Going forward, this week it looks like we’ll be starting Tyrie Adams at quarterback and moving forward from there,” Dyce told the Ottawa radio station.

“Jeremiah is extremely mentally strong and that’s not a big concern for us as we go forward. We want to make sure everything is feeling and working 100 per cent and go from there. We’ll sit back and evaluate the situation weekly and go from there.”

Dyce said that he didn’t want to get into predictions on Masoli’s turn and couldn’t say that he would be ready to play against Hamilton.

“We’ll continue with our plan evaluating each week and go from there,” he said, adding that Masoli hasn’t had any setbacks with the recovery from the broken leg he suffered early in the 2022 season.

Adams, 26, signed in Ottawa in 2022, after a college career at Western Carolina, where he became the all-time leader in passing yards with 8,978 yards, 64 passing touchdowns and 31 interceptions. Most recently, Adams suited up for the Indoor Football League’s Salina Liberty.

Arbuckle himself was starting in place of veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who continues to recover from a leg injury suffered last season. The veteran started the first two games and completed 31 of 56 passes for 269 yards and four interceptions.

The REDBLACKS are 0-2 after losses to Calgary and the Montreal Alouettes in the first two weeks. They’ll get a chance to get into the win column as an 0-3 Elks team comes to town on Friday also looking for their first victory of the season.