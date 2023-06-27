Bombers bring back QB Dakota Prukop; release Tyrrell Pigrome

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday that they have signed quarterback Dakota Prukop to a one-year contract.

Prukop (six-foot-one, 212 pounds) returns to the Bombers after dressing for four games this season with the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League (USFL). In those four games, Prukop completed 31 of 50 pass attempts for 312 yards and three touchdowns while adding 97 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown. Prukop held the highest passer rating on the team with 91.4.

The 29-year-old 2017 Grey Cup Champion (Toronto) has appeared in 61 CFL games in his career with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-2019), Edmonton Elks (2021) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2022). During that time, Prukop has recorded 648 passing yards, 382 rushing yards, six passing touchdowns, and eight rushing touchdowns.

Last season with the Bombers, Prukop had six rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, 181 passing yards and 209 rushing yards. In the 2022 playoffs, Prukop rushed for a touchdown in the Western Final and scored two touchdowns in the 109th Grey Cup loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

The club has also released American quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome.