Elks reunite with QB Khalil Tate

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American quarterback Khalil Tate, the club announced on Tuesday.

Tate signed with the Elks in March of 2023 and suited up in Edmonton’s two preseason games before being released in late May. The University of Arizona product had stints with the Toronto Argonauts in 2022 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

RELATED

» Elks release QB Kai Locksley

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

» Buy Tickets: Elks at REDBLACKS

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Collegiately, Tate played four years for the Wildcats (2016-2019), amassing 6,318 passing yards, 57 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions, while adding 2,285 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns over 40 career games.

Tate’s return to the Elks follows the team’s Monday announcement that it had released quarterback Kai Locksley. The Elks head to Ottawa on Friday, where they’ll face the REDBLACKS at TD Place.