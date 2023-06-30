Adams leads REDBLACKS to first home win since ’21

OTTAWA – In his first career start, Tyrie Adams did more than just reach a personal milestone.

He also played a crucial part in bringing the Ottawa REDBLACKS not only their first win of the 2023 season, but also the team’s first home win since 2021.

Adams threw for a touchdown and 185 yards in the win, but also completed 70 per cent of his passes and generated an efficient offence for the REDBLACKS in a convincing victory over the Edmonton Elks.

“It feels good to have a team win and it feels good to win back at home, [I’m] a little overwhelmed,” said Adams to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti post-game.

“I just know I feel good, I love the fact that we got this win today.”

On the defensive side, the REDBLACKS defence provided multiple interceptions and sacks as Douglas Coleman II, Brandin Dandridge, Damon Webb and Ryan Saddler all picked off Edmonton’s Jarret Doege.

Offensively running back De’Montre Tuggle rushing for 126 yards and a touchdown, and Marco Dubois kicking off the action with a 54-yard touchdown.

With each member of the REDBLACKS playing their part in the win, they held the Elks scoreless in the first half and kept their opponent to just seven points total.

“At that point, it’s just kind of showing that we want it. It doesn’t matter necessarily what you have to do on that field, just as long as you do it and you get it done,” said Adams.

Adams seemed to do it all for the REDBLACKS, from precision passing, to rushing, and even blocking for his teammates as they scored to extend their lead in a game that was dominated early by Ottawa.

But the credit doesn’t fall just on Adams in his eyes, as the team effort was every single player on the field, from offence to defence to special teams contributing to each area of the win.

“We played very good team football and complimentary football today, hats off to the defence, hats off to the offensive line, and I’ve got to give hats off to coach Khari Jones for calling one hell of a game.”

With starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli set to return after suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 5 of 2022, Adams still looks forward to what is in store this season for the REDBLACKS after their first win.

Even if it means coming off the bench and replacing Masoli as needed, and knowing that he led the REDBLACKS to their first win helps his confidence in his skills moving forward.

“It just means I know I’m capable of coming out and getting a win, I know I’m capable of managing a game, going to take what the defence gives me and I’m not really thinking about the future,” said Adams.

“If Jeremiah’s back I’m going to be behind him 110 per cent, and I’m still going to prepare like I’m the starter. I’m not going to change anything, never have, never will, and just go wherever it takes me.”