Argos defence steps up big in win against Lions

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts’ defence was on display on Monday as they picked off Vernon Adams Jr. six times to hand the BC Lions their first loss of the season on Monday night at BMO Field.

Robertson Daniel had three of the six interceptions for the Argos and added four tackles to his stat sheet. Daniel took the sixth and final interception all the way to the house for a touchdown to cement the 45-24 Toronto win.

Jonathan Jones, Jamal Peters and Qwan’Tez Stiggers recorded the other three interceptions for the Argos, with Jones also contributing five tackles.

Chad Kelly made 23-29 passes for 249 yards and added a touchdown for the Argos, but he gave full props to his teammates after the game.

“I ain’t ever seen anything like that. I mean our defence is fantastic. Offence, consistency. When you play man coverage against us, you see what happens,” Kelly said to TSN’s Matthew Scianitti post-game.

“I just think we’re elevating each and every day,” he added. “As long as we stay focused, good things are going to happen.”

A.J. Ouellette added 70 yards on the ground on 14 carries and a touchdown. Kelly would add 25 rushing yards himself and backup quarterback Cameron Dukes would also contribute a short-yardage touchdown to the Argos’ scoring barrage.

Cam Phillips led all Argos receivers with 76 yards on six receptions and DaVaris Daniels also added his own touchdown to the mix.

“You eat, sleep and breathe football and good things are going to come together,” Kelly said.

The Argonauts have a bye next week, but travel to Montreal in Week 6 to face the Alouettes.