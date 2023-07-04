REDBLACKS confirm Masoli to start vs. Ticats

TORONTO — Jeremiah Masoli will make his season debut on Saturday, when the Ottawa REDBLACKS travel to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats.

REDBLACKS’ head coach Bob Dyce made the news official at the conclusion of the team’s practice on Tuesday.

Bob Dyce confirms Jeremiah Masoli starts at QB Saturday in Hamilton. Will be exactly one year to the day since his last start vs Saskatchewan. — AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) July 4, 2023

Masoli took first-team reps in Tuesday’s session, setting in motion the 34-year-old’s return to action after a broken leg took him out of the 2022 season.

Over the past year the team has been patient with their No. 1 pivot, resting him through preseason games and the first four games of the regular season. Saturday’s start in Hamilton — where Masoli spent nine seasons before coming to Ottawa in 2022 — will mark just his fifth game in a REDBLACKS’ uniform.

In just four games last year, Masoli made 84-126 passes for 1,083 yards with two touchdowns to two interceptions and one rushing TD. The 2018 East Division MOP nominee and a 2018 East Division All-Star, Masoli was under centre for the Tiger-Cats’ Grey Cup appearance at Tim Hortons Field in 2021, where the team fell in overtime to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The REDBLACKS are currently 1-2 and sit third in the East Division. They’re coming off of their first win of the 2023 season, having downed the Edmonton Elks 26-7 on Friday.