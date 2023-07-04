REDBLACKS, Ticats Injury Reports: Masoli returns, Adeleke sits out Tuesday

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday.

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli returned to practice on Tuesday, taking first team reps with the REDBLACKS. Head coach Bob Dyce announced after practice he would be starting Saturday’s game in Hamilton.

Fellow quarterback Tyrie Adams (knee) and defensive back Cariel Brooks (foot) did not participate on Tuesday, while defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (knee) was limited.

In Hamilton, defensive back Tunde Adeleke (hamstring) did not participate.