Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Injury Reports July 4, 2023

REDBLACKS, Ticats Injury Reports: Masoli returns, Adeleke sits out Tuesday

OttawaREDBLACKS.com

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday.

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli returned to practice on Tuesday, taking first team reps with the REDBLACKS. Head coach Bob Dyce announced after practice he would be starting Saturday’s game in Hamilton.

Fellow quarterback Tyrie Adams (knee) and defensive back Cariel Brooks (foot) did not participate on Tuesday, while defensive back Sherrod Baltimore (knee) was limited.

In Hamilton, defensive back Tunde Adeleke (hamstring) did not participate.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Jeremiah Masoli QB Knee Full
Dontae Bull OL Leg Full
Sherrod Baltimore DB Knee Limited
Devonte Williams RB Hamstring Full
Cariel Brooks DB Foot DNP
Chizi Umunakwe LB Shoulder Full
Tyrie Adams QB Knee DNP

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Tunde Adeleke DB Hamstring DNP
Omar Bayless WR Shoulder Limited
Bailey Feltmate FB Head Full
Tyrone Riley OL Elbow Limited
Coulter Woodmansey OL Ribs Full
Lawrence Woods DB Illness Full
Chris Van Zeyl OL Hips Full

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!