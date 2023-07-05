Riders add National OL Jakub Szott

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Jakub Szott, the team announced Wednesday.

Szott (six-foot-four, 299 pounds) was most recently with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, dressing for the first three games of the 2023 season. The 24-year-old was selected by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the fourth round, 29th overall, of the 2020 CFL Draft. He started 12 games at left guard for Ottawa in 2021 and split the 2022 season on the REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes practice rosters.

RELATED

» Weekly Predictor: Riding with Riders

» Power Rankings: Embrace the turmoil

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Szott played four collegiate seasons (2016-2019) at McMaster University, seeing action in 37 games. In 2019, the Toronto native blocked for a team that averaged 303.9 passing yards per game, the second most in the OUA, and generate 130 rushing yards per game. The former Marauder was named a Second-Team All-OUA All-Star for his efforts.

The Riders return from their bye week to host the Edmonton Elks on Thursday, July 6, at Mosaic Stadium.