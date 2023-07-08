Elks acquire DL Sam Acheampong from Argos

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have acquired National defensive lineman Sam Acheampong from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft and Negotiation List rights to wide receiver Xavier Gipson, the teams announced Saturday.

Acheampong has appeared in 30 games over two CFL seasons (2021-2022) with the Toronto Argonauts, and helped Toronto win the Grey Cup last November. He was selected in the second round of the 2020 CFL Draft (20th overall), and has totalled 35 tackles and eight sacks in his CFL career. The Brampton, Ont., native has appeared in one game this season, in Week 3 when he recorded one tackle against the Elks.

Collegiately, Acheampong spent five seasons at Wilfrid Laurier (2015-2019), where he was named an OUA First Team All-Star in his final year.

The Elks also announced they have released American defensive lineman Daniel Ross. The 30-year old appeared in four games for the Elks this season, recording three defensive tackles.

Edmonton returns to action on Thursday when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Commonwealth Stadium. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.